Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has officially started work in the United States of America as a truck driver

The comedienne shared a video on Instagram on June 24, 2025, showing her pulling up at her office parking lot in a heavy vehicle

Afia Schwar recently announced that she had completed her Commercial Driving License, which allows her to operate trucks

US-based Ghanaian comedienne and media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has started work as a truck driver overseas.

She shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, showing her en route to her first day of work.

The trending clip showed the comedienne driving a big rig into the parking lot of her current workplace.

Ghanaians on social media congratulated Afia Schwarzenegger on her accomplishment and praised her for being hard-working and hustling to improve her life.

Some of her celebrity friends, such as Nigerian actresses Stephanie Karikari and Tonto Dikeh, also congratulated her.

Afia Schwar also announced that aside from becoming a truck driver, she was working to become a criminal lawyer but admitted that she found law school very difficult.

The Ghanaian added that her next dream to accomplish would be learning to drive a train.

The Instagram video of Afia Schwarzegger at her truck driver job is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger receives truck driving certification

Afia Schwarzenegger announced on social media a few days ago that she had acquired her commercial driving license (CDL) to become a truck driver.

According to the media personality, she had received a letter in the mail informing her that she had completed all the required steps to be certified.

The CDL is a driver's licence required in the United States to operate large and heavy vehicles or a vehicle of any size that transports hazardous materials.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, her CDL (Class A) licence allows her to operate hazmat vehicles and tanks, with an additional double and triple endorsement enabling her to drive long combination vehicles with two or three trailers.

The TikTok video of the comedienne celebrating her certification is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s truck driving job stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared their reactions to the video of Afia Schwarzenegger starting work as a truck driver.

tontolet said:

"Congratulations, my girl."

stephaniekarikari wrote:

"Awww congratulations hun 👏👏❤️"

nattyhot.1 commented:

"She’s not ashamed of her hustle, Afia, I love you girl, you have done very well. The next step is to buy your truck and register your own business! Period! 👏❤️"

ama_agyemfrah said:

"Woman Power! Woman Kadafi…🔥🔥 Team Agraa is proud of you, our Vice❤️😂"

whats_up_gh wrote:

"You’re working and that’s admirable."

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter models in video

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Pena, was praised after walking like a model.

The video showed Pena walking out of her mother’s home in a white dress and a black-and-white polka dot-style skirt.

Afia Schwar's daughter displayed her catwalk with a phone in one hand and a sling purse draped over her one shoulder.

