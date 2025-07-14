Incarcerated Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat or Agradaa, has filed for bail after her recent appeal against her 15-year prison sentence.

Agradaa Files for Bail After Appeal Against Her 15-Year Prison Sentence

On Monday, July 14, 2025, the Heaven Way International Ministries founder's legal team, led by Richard Asare Baffour, filed an application for bail pending appeal on her behalf.

In a statement of case in support of the motion for her bail submitted by her lawyers, Agradaa argued that she was confident of winning her appeal based on some flaws in her trial on July 3, 2025.

The embattled televangelist also argued that the judge who presided over her trial at the Circuit Court in Accra, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, showed bias in her judgment.

The statement read:

“The applicant is confident that the appeal has a strong chance of success due to the flaws that characterised the trial and the bias exhibited by the trial judge.”

The evangelist's team also noted that she was not pleased with how her trial was conducted, the basis for the decisions, and the sentence that was handed down to her.

Agradaa's lawyers stated that their client would be available in court when needed if she is granted bail pending the outcome of the appeal against her 15-year sentencing.

They also noted that the former priestess would not interfere with or contravene the terms of the bail bond in any way and that the sureties would provide adequate security as required by the court in support of the bail application.

Agradaa receives 15-year jail sentence

