John Dumelo donated cattle to the various mosques in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations

The Deputy Agriculture Minister toured the communities with the MCE to present the cattle to the mosque leaders and interact with them

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to commend John Dumelo for his cattle donation to the mosques, as seen in the trending video

Prominent Ghanaian actor and politician John Matthew Kofi Setor Dumelo has generously donated to the Muslim communities in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations on Friday, June 6, 2025.

John Dumelo donates cattle to various mosques in Ayawaso West as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture donated cattle to the various mosques in his constituency.

In a video he shared on his official Instagram page, John Dumelo toured the Ayawaso West constituency with the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Michael Mensah, to present the cattle to the leaders of the various mosques.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP also interacted with the leaders after making the donations as part of the tour of the various mosques.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"Donation of cattle to various mosques in Ayawaso West, together with our new MCE, Dr Mensah."

Dumelo's cattle donation to the mosques in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was well-received by many Ghanaians on social media, who applauded him for his commitment to his constituents.

Since capturing the seat from the former MP and parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in the 2024 general elections, the Deputy Agric Minister has made significant efforts to make a significant impact and better the lives of his constituents.

John Dumelo donates items to an elderly woman in his constituency during his Eid al-Adha support drive. Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: UGC

He has also established a close relationship with the constituents by regularly participating in community activities with them.

Dumelo recently used his first salary as a Member of Parliament to purchase several gifts and donate to widows in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as part of the Easter celebrations.

As part of the Eid al-Fitr festival celebrations in March, the MP and Deputy Minister also joined famous YouTuber Wode Maya and the BuzStop Boys on their sanitation campaign in the constituency.

He helped clear some gutters at Okponglo and donated GH₵10k towards the clearance fee of the BuzStop Boys' newly imported mini excavator.

Dumelo also collaborated with the Department of Urban Roads to install a traffic signal controller at the Okponglo junction to address traffic issues and ensure that the malfunctioning traffic lights were working properly on the side of the road.

Below is the video of Dumelo donating cattle to mosques in his constituency:

Ghanaians commend Dumelo for his cattle donations

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

paa.kwesi_humbleafrican commented:

"Leader for all, but I want to know who the MP is at East Legon A&C mall area?"

fancy_backpacksgh said:

"Chaleeeeeeeeeeeeeee Eiiiiiiiiiii this one de3 the seat will be occupied by another in 30 years time oooooo eiiiiiiii! You Dey try Roff! “I Dey For You” ampa ! Well done 👏👏👏👏."

iamemefa__ wrote:

"And God will forever enlarge your COAST! My forever Honourable - every season you deliver🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼♥️♥️♥️."

loveman1z said:

"After the election, no campaign, but you keep doing exactly what you said you were going to do when you became an MP. John for a special reason 👊🤲🤲🤲."

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh