One Gig showed off his family and the wealth he has amassed amid his sister Agradaa's 15-year prison sentence

Agradaa's brother was recently embroiled in a family issues with his brother-in-law, Angel Asiamah, and parents

The footage of One Gig flaunting his family and properties triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat's brother, One Gig, has courted attention after showing off his beautiful family and properties.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the Heaven Way International Ministries founder's brother was spotted with his wife, Dorcas, and their two beautiful children on the premises of their plush house as they prepared for Church service on Sunday morning.

As they walked hand-in-hand on the premises, One Gig preached about the word of God and showed off his big residence, beautifully decorated with small trees, while the compound was fully tiled.

Agradaa's brother later escorted his children and his wife as they hopped into his unregistered Range Rover Sport, parked beside a Toyota Corolla on the compound. The video garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

One Gig's issues with Asiamah and family

One Gig's public appearance with his family comes amid his recent issues with his brother-in-law Angel Asiamah and parents following Agradaa's sentencing to the Nsawam female prison for 15 years with hard labour on Thursday, July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit court.

After his sister was transferred to prison, rumours emerged that he had kicked out his brother-in-law out of their residence and taken over the church and the TV station, Thunder TV.

A few days later, One Gig's mother appeared at Agradaa's church and criticised her son for his alleged actions, describing them as wrong and observing that they were against the customs and traditions of her tribe.

She also urged her son to apologise to Angel Asiamah for kicking him out of the house.

In response to his mother's claims, One Gig denied accusations of trying to evict his sister's husband from his matrimonial home.

In a TikTok video on Sunday, June 6, the young man, who appeared displeased, clarified that he had never visited Agradaa's house, her church, or her TV station after his sister was sentenced to prison.

He noted that he was surprised that his mother could make such allegations against him in public.

One Gig accused Angel Asiamah of trying to cause disunity in the family and dared him to bring evidence that he stormed the house to drive him out.

The video of Agradaa's brother, One Gig, flaunting his family and expensive properties is below:

One Gig's family and properties stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

i_am_maame1 commented:

"So he has taken over his sister? He seems happy paaa cos eii😂😂😂😂😂😂."

akosua_pleasure said:

"One gig ne ne yere 2 gig 😂😂."

ladylindsayb wrote:

"Looks like he was just waiting for the opportunity to do what his sister does… and the opportunity has come 😂😂😂. Enjoy it."

morowah commented:

"It runs in the family 😂. One is in jail, and the other has taken over the concert party. 😂."

Agradaa requests bail amid jail term appeal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa requested bail amid her and her lawyer's appeal against her 15-year jail term on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The embattled televangelist cited numerous reasons behind her decision to request bail and secure her freedom.

Agradaa's request for bail amid her jail term appeal triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

