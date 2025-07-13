Ghanaian musician Kojo Antwi sang one of his hit songs at the funeral reception of his mother's burial

Mr Music Man got many emotional as he took the microphone and performed 'Bre bre Anowaa' to the dismay of many in attendance

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Ghanaian music legend, Kojo Antwi, performed one of his hit songs at the reception of his mother’s funeral held in Obo, Kwahu, in the Eastern Region.

Kojo Antwi’s mother, Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at Mpraeso General Hospital, also in the Eastern Region.

Kojo Antwi performs one of his hit songs at his mother's funeral reception. Photo credit: @kojoantwimusic

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, Kojo Antwi, his siblings and their family laid the mortal remains of Madam Mary Adwoa Nyamaa to rest.

In an Instagram post to announce the date of his mum’s burial, Kojo Antwi said the funeral ceremony was to celebrate the life of his 100-year-old mother

“This weekend, we gather in Obo, Kwahu, not just to mourn but to celebrate the life of my remarkable mother, who lived a full century. A hundred years of grace, strength, and love. Rest well, Mama,” the music icon shared in a heartfelt tribute.”

At the funeral reception, ‘Mr Music Man’ as he is affectionately known, took the microphone and sang ‘Bre bre Anowaa’ to the admiration of all present.

When Kojo Antwi’s mother passed away and he announced it, the maestro disclosed that his mother was the inspiration behind his iconic song ‘Bre bre Anowaa’.

The iconic media personality and broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, was present to support Kojo Antwi.

KKD took one microphone and sang along to the music icon. When it got to the chorus, the media icon pointed his microphone at the people present so they could sing along.

Netizens comment on Kojo Antwi’s performance

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@posiogh said:

“My question is how and why are funerals in Ghana, and mostly the southern part of Ghana, more like parties 🎉 instead of a place to mourn?”

@NiiAbbey007 wrote:

“A very complete highlife artist.”

@Emmanue48407309 said:

“A gifted & brilliant living legend. Kojo Antwi is a true living legend of music with timeless songs. I can actually listen to his songs all day.”

@MacEvans16 wrote:

“KKD!!!”

@Banatwins said:

“Mmmmm, sad to watch.”

