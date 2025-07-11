Paul Yandoh has reacted to the series of deaths recorded by the executives of the New Patriotic Party

The politician spoke in fear as he compared the trend to that of colleagues in the National Democratic Congress

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Paul Yandoh charged the leadership of his party to rise to the occasion

Ghanaian politician Paul Yemoah Yandoh has opened up about the trend of deaths among executives and leaders of the New Patriotic Party.

The politician spoke in fear during Wontumi Radio's Morning show on July 11, 2025, analysing the major losses to the party.

Over four MPs belonging to the New Patriotic Party have died in the past five years.

Four died between 2020 and 2024, when the party was in power, while the latest death, Ernest Kumi, MP for Akwatia Constituency, was recorded this year on July 7, a few months after the party lost the previous general elections.

Sir John, aka Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, died on July 1, 2020, after a short illness. He was the NPP's National General Secretary.

Four months later, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford, passed away. He was shot by six gunmen on October 1, 2020, according to an eyewitness report.

In March 2023, Philip Basoah, a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Kumawu Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, died.

The NPP's former Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, said Philip Basoah died of a stroke.

On March 7, 2024, John Ampontuah Kumah, the MP for Ejisu Constituency, died. Autopsy reports confirmed that he died of natural causes despite poisoning rumours.

At the time of his death, he held the position of Deputy Finance Minister, an appointment he received in 2021.

Paul Yandoh tabled the uncomfortable conversation about the party's death toll, saying

"From our time in government to now, when we're in opposition, only NPP people are dying. What are the NDC MPs doing? Why are they not dying?" Paul Yandoh said.

"I'm very observant. What are our leaders doing about the death toll? In my family, when someone dies, we look into it. NPP leaders also need to look into it," he added, unfazed about the comments of other pundits who found his uncomfortable conversation funny.

Prophet predicted Ernest Kumi’s death

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian pastor Rev. Paul Amofa prophesied the death of an NPP politician a day before the death of Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi.

In his July 6 prophecy, the preacher claimed to have seen a large snake in Parliament “swallowing” someone and urged the NPP to pray to avert tragedy.

The video of the prophecy emerged on social media after Kumi’s death, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.

