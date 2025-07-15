Radio presenter Mike 2 has shared heartbreaking details of Agradaa's first court appearance after her July 3, 2025, sentencing

Mike 2 described her as quiet, significantly slimmer, and dressed in a white prison uniform with a headscarf and nose mask on

He also noted that the Heaven Way Church founder appeared at the Amasaman High Court under tight security on July 15, 2025

A popular Ghanaian reporter has shared vivid details of Evangelist Mama Pat's looks during her first court appearance after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church appeared at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a hearing in regards to her filing for bail pending appeal.

Speaking on Adom FM, Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike 2, opened up on Agradaa's physical looks during the court appearance.

According to the radio presenter, Agradaa was brought to court from the Nsawam Prison under the custody of heavily armed prison officers.

She had her face covered with a nose mask and her hair wrapped in a white headscarf. Dressed in a white prison uniform, she sat quietly with her hands in handcuffs.

The presenter also noted that Agradaa had visibly lost weight and appeared far quieter than her usual self.

She was eventually whisked away in a police vehicle after Tuesday's court proceedings to continue serving her sentence.

Watch the video of Adom FM presenter speaking on Agradaa's court appearance below:

Recall that on July 3, 2025, the Accra Circuit Court pronounced a 15-year prison sentence on Agradaa over fraud and engagement in charlatanic advertisements.

Her sentence follows a 2022 incident involving her church members. Agradaa organised a church service, promised to double the money for attendees, but failed to do that at the end of the service, causing a public outcry. Agradaa was arrested, later granted bail and has now been sentenced for the offence.

Netizens sympathise with Agradaa as she hides her face

Netizens who saw the video of Agradaa's court appearance expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While many were heartbroken over the video, others called for her to be sanctioned further.

@Agraada’s Inmate wrote:

"A beg no give am bail ooooo. She’s keeping us company here."

@Nana Kofi Frimpong wrote:

"Asiamah has done well by standing by her no matter the situation. That’s a real man."

@Nanadwamena wrote:

"I thought she has changed to police woman ooo😂😂😂."

@Nana Akua Sikapa wrote:

"God am a sinner too but, God please forgive her and have mercy on her."

@Nii ayikuma wrote:

"Asiamah ni suit bi 5&6."

@Sweetie wrote:

"The Love l have for this woman is endless 🥰🥰😭😭😭."

Agradaa’s lawyer speaks out after court denies bail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Agradaa, was denied bail after her first court appearance on July 15, 2025.

Following the court's decision, Agradaa's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, addressed his client's fans in a trending TikTok video.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with Agradaa while others criticised the lawyer.

