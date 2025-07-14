A respected court correspondent has shared new information regarding Agradaa's time as an inmate at Nsawam Prison

This comes after she explained that Agradaa, despite being at the Nsawam Prison, had not linked up with the inmates

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared their thoughts on the new development

Ama Brago, the court correspondent for Angel FM, has made a new disclosure regarding Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence at Nsawam Prison.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Court Nkomo, the Ama Brago explained that although Agradaa is currently serving her sentence at the Nsawam Prison, she has not yet officially joined the rest of the other inmates.

Angel FM journalist Ama Brago shares details about Agradaa's arrest. Photo credit: @Todays TV/Facebook, @dailywatchonline/TikTok, @Angel 102.9 FM/Facebook

Setting the records straight, Ama Brago stated that Agradaa was currently undergoing a two-week orientation period.

Within that period, she stated, Agradaa would be sent to a place known as the isolation room, where she would be taken through training and schooled on the dos and don'ts as an inmate of the Nsawam Prison.

She said that Agradaa was expected to meet with other inmates on July 19, when her two-week orientation was expected to end.

“Mama Pat arrived at Nsawam Prison on Saturday at 12:40 p.m. After the documentation was done, she was then given her uniform. When you're sent to Nsawam to begin your jail term, you will have to undergo a week's orientation. Ask anyone who works there. She will now be isolated and taught the house rules. That is why I am saying that as of now, people in Nsawam Prison, female ward, have heard that Mama Pat has arrived, but they have yet to see her. Those who have seen her are those in the isolation room."

The Prisons Service speaks on Agradaa's 15-year jail term. Photo credit: @Todays TV/Facebook

Prisons Service denies giving Agradaa special treatment

This news comes after the Ghana Prisons Service dismissed claims that the outspoken evangelist was being given preferential treatment at Nsawam Prison.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, in an interview, stated that inmates are treated equally regardless of social status or religion.

Adamu Latif then praised Agradaa for her comportment during her time there as one of the inmates so far.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's jail sentence

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue.

@LizAnderson-h1s reacted:

"I am a criminal lawyer in UK and I can say she really had a good judgment. The judge did her job well. Please try and educate Ghanaians about the law. She was a criminal and had to serve her sentence. Look, others steal just food and go in for years. What's the difference? She was scamming Ghanaians, and the joke was her sitting on TV insulting and mocking people she has cheated. Only Ghana."

@abascrent2364 reacted:

"People are reposting Agradaa's videos to tell Ghanaians how she was and the wicked things done to Ghanaians and the insults on social media, just for people to know the kind of person she is."

@matildadonkor7736 stated:

"She's funny but the kronoo is too much."

Counsellor Luterodt calls out Angel Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor George Lutterodt has slammed the husband of Agradaa.

Speaking as a panellist on Angel FM, Counsellor Lutterodt admonished Agradaa to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

He stated that Angel Asiamah must stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

