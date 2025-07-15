Angel Asiamah Chased by Alleged Sika Gari Victims at Amasaman Court After Agradaa’s Return to Prison
- Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, was chased and mocked by some aggrieved Ghanaians who had allegedly been defrauded by the preacher
- The incident occurred at the Amasaman High Court, where the televangelist appeared seeking bail pending her appeal of her jail term
- The Amasaman High Court dismissed Agradaa’s application, sparking wild jubilation among the alleged victims packed outside the court
Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, was mocked and jeered at by alleged victims of his wife after appearing at the Amasaman High Court.
Angel Asiamah could be seen looking visibly upset after Nana Agradaa was denied bail by the court, following which he faced some backlash from the public.
A group of angry Ghanaians expressed their displeasure at Agradaa as she was being whisked away following her court appearance.
After she left, they turned their anger on Asiamah, who did his best to ignore them.
The alleged victims continued to make their voices known, with some dancing in glee in Asiamah’s face to jubilate over Agradaa’s continued incarceration.
Nana Agradaa was jailed for 15 years for fraud and charlatanic advertisement by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
She was accused of defrauding some church members on the false promise of doubling their money.
The Instagram video of the confrontation between Asiamah and the alleged victims of Nana Agradaa is below.
Nana Agradaa denied bail pending appeal
The jailed Ghanaian preacher, Nana Agradaa, appeared before the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a hearing in regards to her filing for bail.
Agradaa’s lawyers filed for the bail application for her to be released pending her appeal against her 15-year jail term.
She was transported from the Nsawam Prison, where she had started serving her jail term, to the High Court in the Ga West District.
Following the court hearing, the trial judge denied her bail application and ruled that her appeal proceeds while she remains in prison.
The Twitter post about the judge’s decision is below.
Ghanaians react to Agradaa’s victims chasing Asiamah
Social media users shared varied reactions to events involving Nana Agradaa and her husband at the Amasaman High Court.
favored_ba said:
"Where was Asiamah going? 😂😂😂😂😂They will beat you, oh yoooo. 😂😂😂😂 . Ghanaians are angry."
qeq_naa wrote:
"We need Michael Scofield from Prison Break to break her out ASAP😩."
Investor Morrison IVM 💫🏦 commented:
"Why is she hiding? 😂😂 Siaa, next time you don’t scam the people and still be flexing them and insulting them. At least keep mute, erh?"
Perfectthreadss said:
"So who told them it's court day today?"
Sikapa🇦🇺🇦🇽maame🌹🇬🇭 wrote:
"Agradaa paaa na today she’s hiding her face herrrr 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Next time you will respect people 🤣🤣🤣."
Val_Olive🎀 commented:
"Herrr nipa nky3 na way3 Mobo 😂😂
Peachy said:
"Asiamah, 30 year old guy, what have you brought upon yourself?"
Nadia Buari recreates iconic Agradaa rant
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari excited many fans when she recreated one of Nana Agradaa's most iconic moments in a viral video.
In the video, the star actress imitated a video of Nana Agradaa reading the Bible, which was captured when the televangelist was leading a church service.
Many people hailed Naida's acting, while others talked about how much they would miss Nana Agradaa during her time in prison.
