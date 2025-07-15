Adom FM’s Mike2 claimed the jailed preacher attempted to have him removed from the Amasaman High Court after spotting him in the courtroom during her bail hearing

The journalist said he was initially asked to leave, but was later allowed back after the registrar affirmed he had the right to be there as an accredited media correspondent

The incident occurred before the court rejected Agradaa’s bail request pending her appeal of her 15-year sentence for fraud

Nana Agradaa reportedly clashed with a Ghanaian journalist in court during her bail hearing at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Adom FM journalist Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike2, claimed in a video shared after the hearing that Nana Agradaa requested that he be thrown out of the courtroom.

He alleged that the Heaven Way Church pastor was unhappy when she spotted him in the courtroom and claimed that she instructed her lawyer to request his removal.

“I was seated and had my phone with me, but was not using it, as it's not allowed in court. A police officer approached me and called m,e and said I should give her my phone, although I was not using it. Not long after that, Nana Agradaa gave the prison officer a signal to call her lawyer for her. The three of them had a meeting, after which the police officer called me and said I'm not allowed in the court,” he said.

Mike2 said the ploy did not work because he had undergone all the processes to be allowed in the courtroom as a media correspondent, so he was eventually allowed back in.

“I went back to the registrar to complain, and they told me to be patient. Later, they informed the police that they do not have the right to sack me from the courtroom, and I was allowed back inside,” he added.

Mike2 claimed that Nana Agradaa’s demeanour completely changed when he returned to the courtroom, confirming to him that she had requested his removal.

Nana Agradaa denied bail

Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, appeared at the Amasaman High Court for a bail hearing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Agradaa had applied to be granted bail pending the appeal of her 15-year jail term, which she received after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

The preacher’s arrival at the court turned into a spectacle as dozens of Ghanaians gathered at the premises to catch a glimpse of Nana Agradaa making her first public appearance since being jailed.

Ghanaians react to Mike2 and Agradaa’s confrontation

Social media users expressed varying opinions on Mike2’s narration of his encounter with Nana Agradaa in court.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Abena Aidoo said:

"Well done for your honest, authentic reporting."

Rebecca Asmah wrote:

"Agraada is not remorseful."

Comfort Asieduah commented:

"She is afraid of you."

Nana Agradaa’s husband chased by alleged victims

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some alleged victims of Nana Agradaa chased her husband, Angel Asiamah, during her appearance at the Amasaman High Court.

The aggrieved Ghanaians jeered at Asiamah in anger after Nana Agradaa was whisked away by prison officers back to Nsawam Prison.

The incident occurred at the Amasaman High Court, where the televangelist appeared seeking bail pending her appeal of her jail term.

