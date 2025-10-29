An old Facebook post of the late Daddy Lumba celebrating Odo Broni and his mother, Ama Saah, has resurfaced on social media

In a Mother's Day post shared a few months before his passing, Lumba referred to Odo Broni as his wife

Reemerging amid the tussle over his marriage, the old post has triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians

A throwback social media post from the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba has reignited online discussions about the identity of his legal wife, with many now concluding that Odo Broni holds that position.

The post, originally shared on Mother's Day, May 11, 2025, on the musician's official Facebook page, featured heartfelt tributes to two significant women in his life.

Daddy Lumba's Mother's Day post for Odo Broni resurfaces. Photo source: @mbawumia, @officialdaddylumba

One was his late mother, Ama Saah a.k.a. Comfort Gyamfi, and Odo Broni, a.k.a. Priscilla Ofori Atta, whom some had previously considered to be his partner outside of marriage.

Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, as Lumba was known in real life, shared a photo of both, with his mother wearing a gown and a hat to match, while Odo Broni wore a black sweater over blue jeans.

In his caption to the photos, Daddy Lumba acknowledged both women's profound impact on his life, explicitly referring to Odo Broni as his wife. He not only called Odo Broni his wife, but also added his surname to Broni's official name.

"Happy Mother's Day to all our amazing mothers. Especially to my hero in heaven, Comfort Gyamfi (Ama Saah), and my beautiful wife, Priscilla Ofori Fosuh, Odo Broni. I love you so much," the post read.

While the post, made barely three months before he passed away, might not have meant so much then, it has resurfaced at a time when there is a tussle over who is his legal wife.

Brouhaha over Daddy Lumba's marital life

Daddy Lumba's Germany-based wife, Akosua Serwaa, has filed a suit seeking to be recognised as the late musician's only surviving spouse and included the funeral preparations for her husband.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

She also dismissed the claim of Priscilla Ofori Atta, aka Odo Broni, who is known to have six children with the deceased, of being Daddy Lumba's spouse, emphasising that she [Serwaa] remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law.

The highlife legend's family, in a letter signed by Fati Ali-Yallah of Baba Jamal & Associates, responded to Akosua Serwaa, stating that she had no authority to tell the family how to conduct the funeral.

Akosua Serwaa is in court with Odo Broni over who is Daddy Lumba's 'legal' wife. Photo source: @mbawumia

Claiming that the first wife had returned her head drink, and thus traditionally dissolved her marriage with Daddy Lumba in 2018, the family declared Odo Broni as the only legitimate widow to undergo the widowhood rites.

The court dismissed an injunction application accompanying Akosua Serwaa's suit and has resolved to give a ruling on the substantive case by November 25, 2025, before Lumba's funeral, which is slated for December 6.

On the back of the legal tussle, the resurfaced post has been reposted online by many people, including UK-based Chris Vincent Agyapong, who shared it to mock Akosua Serwaa and her supporters.

Reactions to Daddy Lumba's Mother's Day message

Daddy Lumba's Mother's message has sparked mixed reactions online. While the original post gathered a lot of well-wishes, with a few asking questions, the repost has triggered a big debate online.

Nana Yaw Somua

"But there used to be one Serwaa Brakatu, whom you mentioned in your songs. Are u guys no longer married?"

Prince Acheampong said:

"Nana Yaw Somua, he has posted his wife here, wishing her a happy Mother's Day, and you here asking unnecessary questions."

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah wondered if Lumba wrote the message:

"Posted by Roman Fada or Daddy Lumba? If Lumba recognised Odo Broni as his wife, he should have formalised the relationship by divorcing Akosua Serwaa and marrying her. We don't marry people by mouth."

BigGodwin Martey said:

"So it means Lumba, in substance and not form, truly recognised Odo Broni as the wife. Why would he conspicuously omit Akosua from a post like this? And he was emphatic, calling her WIFE."

Daddy Lumba sits with Odo Broni at his birthday celebration in 2024. Photo source: @officialdaddylumba

