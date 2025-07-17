Krachi East MP Helen Ntoso was at the centre of a heated exchange in Parliament over the attack on Hawa Koomson

Ntoso snapped at minority members of Parliament during exchanges over the Ablekuma North election violence

The Krachi East MP has been defending Ayamba Ayii Laadi, the Pusiga MP, after earlier comments on the incident

Krachi East MP Helen Ntoso blasted the Minority in parliament in a spat relating to the attack on former legislator Mavis Hawa Koomson during the Ablekuma North election rerun.

Her comments on the matter came after Ayamba Ayii Laadi, the Pusiga MP cited past incidents of electoral violence in Ghana in relation to Ablekuma South during proceedings on July 11, 2025.

Laadi also raised concerns about Koomson going to a polling station with pepper spray.

Her comments drew sharp criticism from some Minority MPs. This moved Ntoso to defend her, the Pusiga MP, a fellow caucus member.

While Ntoso was speaking, Minority MPs repeatedly interrupted her. She responded, telling them to "Shut up over there!"

Her outburst prompted the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, who also serves as the Second Deputy Minority Whip, to rise and speak to the matter.

However, the presiding Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, rebuked him for breaking Parliamentary rules, stating that he needed permission before contributing to the debate.

On the other hand, Helen Ntoso further asserted that despite Jerry Ahmed Shaib's leadership position in the House, she had greater seniority in Parliament.

Ntoso also described the attack on Koomson as “an eye for an eye; a tooth for a tooth.”

Source: YEN.com.gh