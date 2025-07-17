Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium left businessman Osei Kwame Despite in laughter after they met at the Kumasi Airport

Appiah Stadium briefly appeared to irritate Despite with his usual antics but the businessman eventually burst into a laugh

Their encounter comes after a tense funeral exchange between them in April when the wealthy businessman flashed Stadium a stern look for his inappropriate antics

Popular Ghanaian political commentator Appiah Stadium left wealthy Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite laughing after the two met at the Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi.

Businessman Osei Kwame Despite laughs during a memorable encounter with Appiah Stadium at the Kumasi airport. Image credit: @appiah.stadium, @ghbrain

Appiah Stadium shared a video on his TikTok account on Thursday, July 17, 2025, that showed his link-up with the Despite media owner.

The video began with Appiah Stadium shaking Osei Kwame Despite’s hand while they conversed.

Despite let go of Appiah Stadium’s hand to acknowledge the presence of another person beside him, but the political commentator continued to demand all his attention.

The businessman briefly appeared irritated but brushed it off to give Appiah Stadium a playful tap on the shoulder as his continued antics got him to laugh out loud.

Their meet-up comes just weeks after Appiah Stadium accosted Despite at a funeral where his antics finally angered the businessman, who flashed him a stern look, forcing him to retreat.

Below is the TikTok video of Appiah Stadium and Despite meeting at the Kumasi Airport.

Appiah Stadium meets Mahama at Kumasi Airport

The political commentator’s encounter with Despite occurred after another similar incident with President John Dramani Mahama at the same airport on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Mahama was accompanied by an entourage of top government officials and members of his ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party on a trip to the Western North Region.

Appiah Stadium and his protege, Kwame Ahenfie, approached the President, who teased the two for their close bond.

The TiKTok video of Appiah Stadium meeting Mahama is below.

Ghanaians react to Appiah Stadium meeting Despite

Social media users share their reactions to the video of Osei Kwame Despite and Appiah Stadium’s link-up at the Kumasi Airport.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Bongo Dybala - Journalist ❤️⚽ said:

"Appiah Stadium 😂🦅🦅."

OBENG MANU wrote:

"The love ❤ is deep."

AYIGBE TOFFEE 😍💯🤑😚 commented:

"Please, I wish to meet you one day, daddy 🥰😂😂."

Appiah Stadium dances Adowa at Mahama event

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium displayed his adowa dance moves during the Ashanti Region leg of President Mahama’s Thank You tour.

In a video, Appiah Stadium joined female Adowa dancers to entertain the large crowd that had converged at the event.

His dance moves impressed some people at the event, some of whom began spraying cash on him.

