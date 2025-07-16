Celebrated media personality MzGee excited many of her fans when she announced her comeback to their TV screens

On Instagram, she announced her new show, Just Being Us, and shared the official flier of its newest episode that was aired on July 16, 2025, on DSTV

Several Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged the comment section to congratulate MzGee and to pledge their support for her new show

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned media personality MzGee has announced her new show, Just Being Us, amid rumours of her departure from UTV, where she hosts the station’s most-watched entertainment programme, United Showbiz.

MzGee announces her new show on DSTV. Image Credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee's new show on DSTV

A recent poster of MzGee's show contains details of her next guests, who are retired Ghanaian football stars, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Samuel Inkoom.

The official poster of the show was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku, and in the caption, he wrote;

"You know them as Black Star players, you fell in love with their style and grit, but they fought through thick and thin to be seen. Hear it all on Just Being Us with @iammzgee at 9 pm on Akwaaba Magic, DStv channel 150 and GOtv channel 102"

In the comment section, the ever-gorgeous MzGee, using her official Isntagram handle, @iammzgee, expressed excitement in hosting another episode of the new show.

We’re live on Akwaaba Magic in few minutes ❤

Meanwhile, MzGee's show, Just Being Us, is shown at 9 pm on Akwaaba Magic, channel 150 on DStv and GOtv 102.

Also, billboards bearing the official flyer of the show have been mounted across the capital, heightening the excitement of MzGee's fans.

Reactions to MzGee's new show

Media personality Ayisha Modi and several others thronged the comment section to celebrate MzGee and to congratulate her on launching her new show.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked on the flyer and billboards mounted across the city promoting the new show.

The heartwarming reactions of social media users to MzGee's new show are below:

chichi.yakubu said:

"Love this ❤️❤️❤️"

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Congratulations 😍"

ganyobi_niiquaye said:

"I saw it ooo when I closed from work oo. I even did a video"

iambarbaranewton said:

"Fly our beautiful Akumaa above the sky is your limit girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍"

vessiam77 said:

"We love you ❤️❤️❤️"

eli_kharis said:

"Shine on Queen 👏🏼🩷 #AmazingGrace😇"

theo_davids4 said:

"I love you so much. Keep glowing and growing🔥👏👏"

debby_jackson said:

"Congratulations 🔥😍❤️soar higher!!"

MzGee dazzles in corseted outfits for her new show, Just Being Us. Image Credit: @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee complains about the weather in the US

YEN.com.gh reported that TV personality, MzGee, had fans laughing after she shared a humorous video about her struggle with the cold weather in the US.

In the trending video, MzGee showcased her snow-covered neighbourhood and jokingly pleaded with all Ghanaians to “pick her up” and take her back home, saying she wasn’t built for the winter.

Her dramatic reaction to the freezing temperatures in the US sparked laughter online, with many amused by her sudden craving for Ghana’s hot weather.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh