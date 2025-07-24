Young Don has been involved in an unfortunate car accident in the US, which has impacted his ability to walk freely

In a video, the controversial social commentator opened up about how the unfortunate experience had impacted his life

Many Ghanaians thronged the comments section of Young Don's social media post and have shared mixed reactions

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Young Don has been involved in a car accident.

Young Don Involved in a Car Accident in the US, Pledges to Become an Evangelist Amid His Recovery

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, the outspoken social media personality appeared to be in distress as he took to his official TikTok page to share the news of his accident.

He noted that he had taken a hiatus from social media for several months due to the unfortunate incident in the US. He also showed his right foot, heavily bandaged.

According to him, he was unable to walk without the assistance of crutches and had been at home for a while.

The controversial social commentator stated that he was in better physical condition and was making progress in his recovery.

He said:

"My people, please forgive me, for it has been so many months since you saw me on social media. I had an accident, so please forgive me. I am at home today and haven't gone anywhere because of my car accident. I am unable to walk. They have given me crutches to use."

"If you haven't seen me on social media, then this is what has happened. I am okay for now."

Young Don pledges to become an evangelist

Young Don noted that the unfortunate incident had given him an opportunity to turn his life around and that God had instructed him to apologise to the numerous personalities, including President John Dramani Mahama, whom he had insulted on social media in the past.

He said God had chosen him to play an important role in Christian evangelism and that he needed to seek forgiveness from the people he had wronged in the past with his remarks.

He noted that he had regretted his actions before he was involved in the accident and received a message from God during his ordeal.

Young Don also recounted a recent spiritual encounter he claimed to have had with God, which had influenced his decision to change his ways.

The video of Young Don speaking about his car accident and pledging to become an evangelist is below:

Reactions to Young Don's remarks after accident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dollar commented:

"Something must humble a man."

Qwaku Oteng said:

"Herh, now you know onyankopɔn her 😂😂😂."

