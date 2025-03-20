Reggie Zippy, in a video, shared an update on his legal battle with the UK Police Constabulary over his past unlawful arrests

The musician noted that the UK Police allegedly requested an out-of-court settlement to avoid going to court

Reggie Zippy said the Police had already agreed to financially compensate him to resolve the matter

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reginald Ainooson, popularly known as Reggie Zippy has shared a new update about a lawsuit he filed against the UK Police after multiple arrests in recent years.

The musician recently took to his official Instagram page to share that he had been exonerated of all the false allegations which led to his arrest by the UK Police in 2023 and 2024.

Reggie Zippy noted that the UK Police Constabulary allegedly requested an out-of-court settlement to avoid the case being presented before a judge in a trial after the evidence of his arrest was shared between his legal and the UK Police.

The musician said the UK Police had already agreed to financially compensate him to resolve the matter. He dedicated his legal victory to other men who have been in similar situations and were unlawfully arrested by the police in the UK.

Reggie Zippy expressed pride in his decision to stand firm and pursue legal action, stating that some professionals almost deterred him from doing so.

The musician also noted that he wanted to show his children that he was not a bad individual and that he was a father who stood for the right things.

He said that his lawyers took up his legal case on a no-win, no-fee payment service. He urged people who have been persecuted by the UK Police and other authorities over civil or criminal cases to reach out to him to help them get in touch with his legal team to get the justice they deserve.

Reggie Zippy recounted how the UK Police visited his home and unlawfully arrested him a week after his birthday in 2024. He thanked the Police for doing the right thing and offering him financial compensation for the mistreatment he suffered at their hands.

The musician noted that he was surprised by his arrest and that his short stint in a police cell severely affected his mental health. He added that he always believed in his innocence and was glad he had been finally cleared of all false allegations.

Reggie Zippy's alleged arrests in recent years stemmed from his dispute with his ex-wife Edith Ward following their divorce in 2023 after 15 years of marriage.

The former couple engaged in social media beef, with the artiste accusing his ex-wife of denying him access to their three children and allegedly getting the police to arrest him on some false allegations. In an interview, Edith Ward denied Zippy's claims and called him out for being irresponsible.

In November 2024, the musician reunited with his ex-wife as they joined hands to celebrate their daughter Princess Dior's 10th birthday.

Watch the video below:

