Rapper Sarkodie was overwhelmed with excitement when he spotted a Shaxi driver while driving in town

In the video, the rapper encouraged the driver to be dedicated to his job and in response, the driver shouted the musician's popular catchphrase

The wholesome moment got many people appreciating the bond between Shatta Wale, the owner of Shaxi, and Sarkodie

Rapper Sarkodie could not hide his excitement when he spotted a driver from Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing service, Shaxi. The heartwarming moment, captured on video, came just weeks after Sarkodie publicly endorsed the dancehall star’s business.

Sarkodie meets the Shaxi driver

In a trending video, rapper Sarkodie was cruising on a highway when he spotted a pink Toyota Vitz, one of Shatta Wale’s Shaxi ride-hailing cars.

The vehicle had the Shaxi signage on the roof and logo stickers along the sides, making it instantly recognisable.

Excited, Sarkodie quickly sped up, hoping to catch up with the driver. As he got closer, he recorded the moment on his phone, honking repeatedly to grab the driver's attention.

The Shaxi driver slowed down, and upon realising it was none other than Africa’s most decorated rapper, he could not contain his excitement.

In the video, the driver was heard shouting Sarkodie’s popular catchphrase, “Obidi pon bidi,” as both men shared the light-hearted, wholesome moment on the road.

In the short interaction, Sarkodie encouraged the driver to be dedicated to his job.

Shatta Wale reacts to Sarkodie's video

Shatta Wale got emotional after seeing Sarkodie's video on his X page. In his short and sweet words, the dancehall musician wrote,

"King Sark 4 a Reason 👑🙏💜 #SHAXI."

Reactions to Sarkodie spotting a Shaxi ride

Ghanaians praised Sarkodie for showing public support for Shatta Wale’s ride-hailing service, Shaxi. Many hailed him as a true king for endorsing a fellow musician's business.

Following the wholesome moment, several people on social media expressed their admiration and mentioned they would start using Shaxi over other ride-hailing services, simply because of Sarkodie’s endorsement.

The heartwarming reactions of Sarkodie's interaction with the Shaxi driver are below:

khris_llyf said:

"This is how we like it in the town"

selasi_josh said:

"We should all download the shaxi app to make it big ❤️❤️."

tashacheekz said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @sarkodie @shattawalenima the love ya’ll have for each other is too cute! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kingskid767 said:

"He loves his brother no doubt"

iamdebaby said:

"Sark sef approve am ❤️❤️❤️"

zainard_ said:

"Love to see things like this ❤️ #shaxi"

yankee_pounds said:

"King Sark dey put stuffs on, we for big am up👊🏼🔥."

Shatta Wale celebrates after the government deal

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale announced a special Shaxi ride-hailing package designed exclusively for Ghanaian celebrities.

Following a recent partnership with the government, the new initiative will allow celebrities to ride for free.

Shatta Wale explained that Shaxi drivers will still be paid by the platform for transporting the stars, ensuring both VIP service and fair compensation for the drivers.

