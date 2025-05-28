Award-winning rapper Sarkodie has endorsed dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service business, Shaxi

Sarkodie urged people to invest in Shaxi after Shatta Wale shared a picture of the Shaxi website to show how the business was faring

Many social media users hailed Sarkodie for rallying behind Shatta Wale despite their history of being rivals

Celebrated rapper Sarkodie has pledged his support for dancehall musician Shatta Wale's ride-hailing service business venture known as Shaxi.

Sarkodie endorses Shatta Wale's Shaxi

Shatta Wale on X shared an update on how his ride-hailing service, Shaxi, was faring in the country since its inception on December 8, 2021.

In his post, he shared a screenshot of the website's dashboard showing a total of 59,456 drivers and 172,632 riders. Looking at the astronomical rise in the Shaxi numbers, Shatta Wale was filled with gratitude as he thanked everyone for patronising his business.

He used the hashtags #Investshaxi and #SupportShaxi to plead with people to invest in his business and to also show their support, either by booking a ride or becoming a driver.

"Just took a screenshot at the Shaxi office ✋Total riders. Total drivers. 15 trips today. Thanks to you all ❤️. Shaxi it’s time to ride. #Investshaxi #SupportShaxi," Shatta Wale shared on X.

Sarkodie was touched by Shatta Wale's post and reacted using the hashtag #InvestShaxi to encourage his fans and everyone to invest in the dancehall musician's Shaxi venture.

"#InvestShaxi," Sarkodie wrote on X.

Sarkodie’s endorsement is particularly noteworthy given the history of rivalry between the two artists. His support signifies a positive turn in their relationship and highlights the importance of unity in promoting Ghanaian businesses.

What is Shaxi?

Shaxi, a portmanteau of 'Shatta' and 'Taxi,' was launched by Shatta Wale in December 2021 to provide affordable transportation and create employment opportunities for the youth in Ghana. The initiative has been lauded for its potential to reduce unemployment and stimulate local economic growth.

Reactions to Sarkodie supporting Shatta Wale

Many people took to the comment section of the post on X to hail Sarkodie for supporting Shatta Wale, who was once his longtime rival.

The reactions of social media users to the support Sarkodie gave Shatta Wale's business are below:

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

"YOU CAN NEVER HATE SARKODIE!! NAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!"

@0panaa_1 said:

"Respect. Shatta Wale Endorsed. Sarkodie Endorsed am. Elef the other one I won’t mention his name."

@_BenopaOnyx1 said:

"If he resolves the 7 rider reports, maybe I’ll consider investing $957k in his business. The ball is in his court now."

@Chelsea4everA said:

"Just give the drivers and more riders more incentives and they’ll all leave Bolt and Uber in a second. 10% commission and you will collapse the duopoly of Uber and Bolt i swear."

Some Shaxi drivers

Shatta Wale Claims He Invested \$2M Into Shaxi

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Shatta Wale stirred conversation online after announcing the hefty amount he claimed to have invested in his ride-hailing startup, Shaxi.

Speaking during a live session on social media, the award-winning musician stated that he spent over $2 million to bring the business to life, highlighting his commitment to creating employment opportunities for the Ghanaian youth.

However, his statement was met with mixed reactions from the public. While some praised his entrepreneurial spirit, others expressed scepticism, questioning the authenticity of the $2 million figure. Some critics argued that the scale of the business did not reflect such a large investment.

