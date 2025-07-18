Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has refused to mention how much he made from the Overlord refix used in Kudus' signing for Tottenham Hotspur

In an exclusive interview with Hitz FM, Stonebwoy mentioned that he was paid and noted that there was no harm in people speculating the amount

Many social media users in the comment section admired his answer, saying that it was brilliant and intelligent

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has refused to disclose the amount of money Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur paid him to compose the theme song "Champion" for their new signee and Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus.

Stonebwoy refuses to mention Tottenham Hotspur's paycheck for Kudus' Overlord refix. Image Credit: @spursofficial and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy speaks about Kudus' song

During an exclusive interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy was asked how much he was paid for the Kudus' theme song after the song made waves during the Ghanaian midfielder's signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a pundit on the show, rumours were circulating about Stonebwoy receiving millions of dollars and pounds from Spurs for the song.

"What if I am not supposed to mention because of the disclosure clause?" Stonebwoy responded saying.

The Overlord hitmaker further stated that sometimes it did not hurt if people speculated about the amount he was paid, adding that he did not think it was bad news and that it was people's ideas.

"While some put a meagre amount to it, others put a very huge amount to it. However, there is value which is most important," Stonebwoy said.

In explaining further, Stonebwoy stated that the value was not only benefiting him and Spurs' new player Kudus but also both of them and Ghana.

He mentioned that it was an opportunity that he would definitely continue to leverage as an artist and creator of the song.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's statement

Many fans were pleased with Stonebwoy's answer to the question during his interview on Hitz FM. People mentioned that his answer was intelligent.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the video of Stonebwoy answering questions about how much he made for the Kudus Champion song are below:

Stonebwoy records Kudus’ song in under 24 Hours

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy mentioned during a video call with Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus that he recorded the theme song “Champion” in under 24 hours.

The energetic track featured in Kudus’ official unveiling video after his signing with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on July 10, 2025.

Fans flooded social media, praising Stonebwoy’s creative speed and talent, while others shared their excitement about Kudus’ move to Spurs.

Source: YEN.com.gh