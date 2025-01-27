Stonebwoy was elated after running into two male Ghanaian models in France at the Paris Fashion Week

The renowned musician shared his heartwarming moments with the suave runway models on social media

Their video garnered significant traction as fans expressed their admiration for the Ghanaians in France

Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeats musician Stonebwoy, aka Livingstone Etse Satekla, was one of the numerous stars who were at this year's Paris Fashion Week.

The Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 showroom session took place at the Palais de Tokyo from Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26 2025.

The musician met scores of fans at the event including US-based rapper NLE Choppa and Nigerian stars CKay and Shalipopi.

Last year, the Jejereje hitmaker met other international stars including Puerto Rican Ozuna, who was once the most patronised artiste on YouTube.

This year, Stonebwoy attended several showcases including FengChanWang and Bianca Saunders'.

At one of the shows, Stonebwoy ran into Ghanaian models Afriyie Kwame Nyantakyi and Selasi Bernard.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician had a hearty interaction with the global models from Ghana.

Scores of Ghanaians including renowned blogger Ameyaw Debrah were excited about the spotlight on the Ghanaian models. He said,

"The growing inclusion of African creatives has not only enriched the global fashion scene but also opened doors for more African stars to shine on this prestigious platform. It's an exciting moment for African fashion and artistry on the world stage!"

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's stint in France

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's encounter with two Ghanaian models.

@poswura said:

"Stonebwoy is forcing people for pictures hmm."

@3tw3Nsuo wrote:

“Charle y3 wild na twa pictures no , na mon sh3da raise mon sa na Farancee fuo) Hu s3 me y3 celeb."

@Chelsea4everA remarked:

"Eiii these fashion diɛ Kalabule mu fashion paaa ooo 🤣🤣🤣."

@Squash05795538 shared:

"The people wey Dey derr all dem no b anybody. Kuami Eugene sef big pass dem ofuii."

@qbenpentium added:

"Stone ankasa dier oh no. These guys for come take picture plus am but see wanna superstar."

Stonebwoy announces London tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh, reported that Stonebwoy had announced his first UK and Europe tour after releasing his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6.

The dancehall musician will perform in London in March 2025 as part of his tour itinerary and in other cities across North America including Chicago, Illinois, and Maryland.

The album, released last year, features 13 tracks and comes after his high-striding fifth album, ‘5th Dimension,’ which received global acclaim.

