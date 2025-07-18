Lil Win has set his sights on the Afigya Kwabre North constituency parliamentary elections in 2028

In an interview, the Kumawood actor declared his intention to unseat the incumbent MP in the next elections

Lil Win also explained his decision to withdraw from the Afigya Kwabre North parliamentary race in the 2024 elections

Award-winning Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win has announced his plans to venture into politics in the foreseeable future.

In an interview with media personalities Kojo Sebor and Cute Rossy on Angel FM on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the comic actor declared his intention to run for MP in the Ashanti Region of Ghana in the 2028 general elections.

Lil Win noted that he wanted to contest in the 2028 Afigya Kwabre North parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

He said:

"In 2028, I will be the one to unseat Kan Dapaah's nephew at Afigya Kwabre South. I had wanted to contest in 2024, but I stopped. In 2028, I am coming to contest as an independent candidate."

When asked why he was not interested in contesting on the ticket of a political party, the Kumawood actor explained that he considered both NPP and NDC figures like his fathers and did not want to invite hatred from either of the two parties.

He said that he wanted to contest the 2028 parliamentary elections as an independent candidate because he would be required to hate one of the political parties if he joined their main rival.

He said:

"I am not interested in joining any political party. NPP and NDC members are like my fathers. I don't love or hate any of them, so I want to contest as an independent candidate. If I join one party, it would mean that I hate the other one. I don't like that. That is why I don't involve myself in politics."

Lil Win also opened up about the contributions he and others made in helping independent candidates like Kwame A-Plus and Ohene Kwame Frimpong secure major victories in their respective constituencies in the 2024 elections.

He also shared how he was motivated to contest in the 2028 elections by some of his colleagues, including John Dumelo's victory in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Lil Win also noted that he wanted to ink his name in the history books as the first Kumawood actor and comedian to enter parliament as an MP.

When asked when he would begin his campaign, the actor boldly declared that he had already secured victory in the 2028 parliamentary elections, as he had established multiple businesses, including his school, in the constituency.

He noted that he had created employment opportunities for people living in the constituency and also impacted lives with his numerous donations and funding of infrastructural projects.

Lil Win claimed that the former MP, Owuraku Aidoo, had informed him that he would not contest again for the constituency seat and that would pave the way for him to win the elections and succeed him.

The actor claimed that he withdrew from the 2024 parliamentary elections after a meeting with the incumbent MP's family and other individuals.

Lil Win also added that all the party delegates in the constituency have thrown their support behind him for the 2028 elections.

The video of Lil Win declaring his intention to contest in the 2028 Afigya Kwabre North constituency elections is below:

