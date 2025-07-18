Amanda Agyapong, the wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kennedy Agyapong, famously known as Kenpong, has visited ailing Moesha Boduong.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Moesha Boduong: Kenpong's Wife Mandy Agyapong Visits Sick Actress And Feeds Her, Video Stirs Sadness

Source: Instagram

It is not known when Mrs Agyapong, the owner of a high-end clothing shop, Mandy's Outlet, visited Moesha. However, a video found its way onto social media on Friday, July 18, 2025.

In the video originally shared on Mandy's Snapchat and reshared on Instagram by bloggers, the two are seen in a room.

Moesha sits on the edge of a bed wearing a pata pata dress made from African print. Mandy, seated to the actress' left, fed her rice from an aluminium foil plate.

As Moesha eat her food, Mandy starts a conversation with the actress, getting her eyes lit as she puts her left hand on her mouth in amazement.

Watch the video and Mandy and Moesha Boduong below:

Looking at Moesha, she is still not able to use parts of her body, especially her right side, an after-effect of a stroke she suffered.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh