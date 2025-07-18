Social media personality Alukyi has purchased a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with a GH₵1.1 million import duty payment at the port

In a video, the former NSMQ contestant took possession of his new luxury car at the Tema port on Friday, July 18, 2025

Alukyi's newly acquired customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan has triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian social media personality Yankey Caleb Alukyi, popularly known as Alukyi, has courted attention after his newly purchased Rolls-Royce Cullinan, worth a reported $550,000, landed in Ghana.

Social media influencer Alukyi buys a customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan and pays Gh₵1.1 million import duty charge at the Tema port. Photo source: @alu_kyi

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant for Wesley Grammar Senior High School recently took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce that he had acquired the expensive vehicle.

He also shared a photo of the taxes and duties he was charged at the Tema Port for his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which was over GH₵1.1 million. He also shared a photo of the new vehicle parked inside a car garage abroad.

Social media influencer Alukyi also expressed his gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar, which led to the reduction of the high import duty fees that were being charged during the NPP's tenure.

He wrote:

"Thanks, President Mahama, for saving me over GHS 550k with the exchange rate on duty by bringing the dollar to its right place 😎."

His social media post about his new car triggered mixed reactions from many netizens, with some, including social media personality and musician Archipalago, casting doubts and accusing him of being a liar.

Alukyi's Rolls-Royce Cullinan lands in Ghana

Amid the brouhaha, Alukyi took to his official TikTok page on Friday, July 18, 2025, to share a video of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan landing at the port in Ghana.

Social media personality Alukyi owns a fleet of expensive cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Photo source: @alu_kyi

The social media personality, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rovers, and a G-Wagon, flaunted the interior of the car.

Yankey Caleb Alukyi later hopped into his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan and exited the port with an acquaintance, who drove his G-Wagon.

The social media personality became the latest Ghanaian after dancehall musician Shatta Wale and restaurant owner Chez Amis, businessman Twum Barimah, and road contractor Kofi Job to purchase the vehicle since 2024.

The videos of Alukyi claiming his newly purchased Rolls-Royce Cullinan at the port are below:

The photo of Alukyi's import duty charges is below:

Alukyi's new Rolls-Royce Cullinan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KafabahM commented:

"Lowkey boy dey hold! @alu_kyi no dey disturb for TL but pocket too long. Not regular RR but customised RR ooo."

Andy_Shanton26 said:

"This is proper Rolls Royce not @shattawalegh ein Rose Mary some 😅😅😅."

RattyGeeWon wrote:

"This Gentleman is rich 🤑 and motivating us, the Ghanaian youth. I love that ✨👏👏👏."

coachDerric wrote:

"Shatta thinks if you buy a Rolls-Royce, you are the second God on earth."

