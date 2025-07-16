Rihanna, the daughter of televangelist Nana Agradaa, has melted hearts when a throwback video of her surfaced on social media

In the video, she politely asked her mother to buy pizza or a burger for her since it had been a long time since she enjoyed those meals

Many people empathised with Rihanna as her outspoken mother is currently serving a 15-year sentence at the Nsawam Prison

Rihanna, the daughter of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, melted hearts after an old video of her surfaced on social media amid her mother's legal battles.

Old video of Agradaa's daughter surfaces

In the trending video, Rihanna was dressed up in her school uniform, with her natural hair messy, while showing off her innocent look.

With her mother focusing the camera on her throughout the video, the girl happily asked her mother whether she could have pizza, since it had been a long time since she had one.

In response, the controversial televangelist was left in awe of her daughter's expensive preference in food.

"Aboozigi, siakai," Agradaa exclaimed in the video.

While Nana Agradaa exclaimed, Rihanna laughed very loudly while staring into the camera as her mother recorded her.

She then made another request, saying that it had also been a long time since she also enjoyed a burger.

"And burger. Mama, please and a burger," Rihanna pleaded with her mother while beaming with a smile.

Reactions to Agradaa's daugther Rihanna's throwback video

Agradaa's parenting style was the topic of discussion in the comments section. People hailed her for raising her children well and for being respectful in their requests.

Others also talked about the 15-year jail term handed to the controversial evangelist and how it could potentially impact her children.

The reactions of social media users to the resurfaced video of Agradaa's daughter asking her mother for pizza and a burger are below:

adepa said:

"She is so respectful."

foosewura said:

"The way she said Maa Mepaakyew ✌️."

AKOSUA GEMINI said:

"She is very respectful."

moreofyou said:

"No one should judge Agrasco and Afia Shwar based on their behaviours. They train their children well."

MENA OYE said:

"Listen to her conversation with her mom. She said maa mepatsaw. Agradaa, you may have failed in certain areas, but as for this one, you did right 🤩🤩."

NYAMENNAE said:

"This gal resembles the mom too much."

maryson13 said:

"Eno bi today that she started saying Aboozigi o 😂

doriskwaakyewa said:

"Awwwnnn, so beautiful naturally, adorable and respectful from day one."

Rihanna jabs critics using Black Sherif’s song

YEN.com.gh also reported that Rihanna, Agradaa's daughter caught attention online with a playful video that many believe was a subtle jab at her mother's critics.

In the trending video, she was seen dancing and singing along to Black Sherif’s Where Dem Boyz, making funny faces that stirred plenty of reactions on social media.

While some viewed the video as her response to critics amid her mother’s ongoing legal issues, others admired her energy and passion for music and dance.

