Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson was one of the many guests at the 50th birthday celebration of Rita Dominic held at The Lanesborough in the UK

The Ghanaian actress met with veteran Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji, shared a lovely moment with her, and shared the video on social media

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the bond between the two actresses

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson met with veteran Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji when they both attended the 50th birthday party of Rita Dominic.

The two ladies seemed happy to see each other and did not hide their smiles and admiration for each other.

Lydia Forson and Genevieve Nnaji Share a Sweet Moment in a Video: “Two Beautiful Ladies” Photo credit: @lydiaforson & @genevievennaji

Source: UGC

In a video on social media, Lydia Forson and Genevieve conceded that it had been a long time since they saw each other and agreed that they need to at least do a movie project together.

“I love you. It’s been years,” Lydia Forson said.

“It has been years. We need to get back on set,” Genevieve Nnaji responded.

In her caption, Lydia Forson described meeting with Genevieve Nnaji as one of the best moments at the party for her.

“One of the most heartwarming moments of the night was reconnecting with my sis @genevievennaji at @ritadominic’s fabulous 50th!”

Lydia Forson indicated that even though they had not seen each other for a long while, the love and bond they share have not diminished.

“It’s been years since we last saw each other, but the love, the admiration, the bond—none of it has changed. Timeless.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Lydia and Genevieve’s bond

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Lydia Forson. Many praised their bond and beauty. The comments are below:

Queen Afia Missy said:

“We all grew up loving Genevieve, and now we are older than her already ❤️.”

Perpetual Joana Walker wrote:

“Lydia, you look fabulous, and Genevieve never grows old, eiiiiiiii still pretty as ever.”

Felicity Nelson said:

“How gorgeous!!! Love it.”

Kyme Bevass wrote:

“Miss G x Miss Lee, my 2 favourite people - you're #TheMoment #TheMantra #TheGag ...wheeew! 🥰🥰🥰.”

Abla Baëta said:

“💕🙏💕 two beautiful ladies.”

Josephine Boyawa James wrote:

“Wow wow wow wow wow the two beautiful lovely fabulous gorgeous Queens they are looking so fabulous gorgeous wonderful wow wow wow ❤️ 👌🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Naa Blessing said:

“Back on set !! I can't wait!! ❤️❤️❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭.”

Nicholas Cofie wrote:

“Ghana 🇬🇭 Nigeria 🇳🇬 ❤️❤️❤️.”

Joyce Bawah Mogtari said:

“Empowering and inspiring! Best wishes 🥰.”

Charlotte Hannah Coleman wrote:

“So beautiful!”

Source: YEN.com.gh