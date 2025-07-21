Old Video of Agrdaa’s Daughter Rihanna Singing the Sika Gari Theme Song Causes a Stir
- Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has gone viral after an old video of her singing the Sika Gari theme song surfaced online
- The video is trending amid her mother starting off her 15-year sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison for fraud
- In the comment section, many people shared their views on the Sika Gari money doubling scheme and about her children being separated from their mother
An old video of Rihanna, the eldest daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, singing the theme song of her mother's money-doubling scheme, Sika Gari, has gone viral on social media.
Video of Rihanna singing the Sika Gari song.
Reactions to Rihanna singing the Sika Gari song
Sweetest_Sweet 💋💞
🤣🤣🤣so Rihanna know all this and yesterday you came to gave us poem the internet never forget.
I. C. U.
Nsawam gari, woo da mu no na case fofor) 3ba
🙂💕Itsme_Gouhar 🫂❤️
And she dey come recite poem for us 😭😹😹
rubynigelfafa
"Team Agra , we are disappointed in Rihanna 😂😂😂."
YAABHIM🥰
"Let me forward it to the judge 😂😂😂😂."
OFFICIAL AGRADAA
"I believe one day you will continue from where I stopped."
Ama🌺Vensa🌺🌸🌹
"3na 3tu no nti mondi 😂😂😂😂😂."
Source: YEN.com.gh
