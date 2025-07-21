Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Old Video of Agrdaa’s Daughter Rihanna Singing the Sika Gari Theme Song Causes a Stir
Celebrities

by  Geraldine Amoah
1 min read
  • Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has gone viral after an old video of her singing the Sika Gari theme song surfaced online
  • The video is trending amid her mother starting off her 15-year sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison for fraud
  • In the comment section, many people shared their views on the Sika Gari money doubling scheme and about her children being separated from their mother

An old video of Rihanna, the eldest daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, singing the theme song of her mother's money-doubling scheme, Sika Gari, has gone viral on social media.

Agradaa, Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, Rihanna, Sika Gari, Agradaa's children
An old video of Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna, singing the Sika Gari song is trending. Image Credit: @originalagradaa
Source: TikTok

Video of Rihanna singing the Sika Gari song.

Reactions to Rihanna singing the Sika Gari song

Sweetest_Sweet 💋💞

🤣🤣🤣so Rihanna know all this and yesterday you came to gave us poem the internet never forget.

I. C. U.

Nsawam gari, woo da mu no na case fofor) 3ba

🙂💕Itsme_Gouhar 🫂❤️

And she dey come recite poem for us 😭😹😹

rubynigelfafa

"Team Agra , we are disappointed in Rihanna 😂😂😂."

YAABHIM🥰

"Let me forward it to the judge 😂😂😂😂."

OFFICIAL AGRADAA

"I believe one day you will continue from where I stopped."

Ama🌺Vensa🌺🌸🌹

"3na 3tu no nti mondi 😂😂😂😂😂."

