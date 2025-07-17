Socialite Akuapem Poloo has recounted her time at the Nsawam Female Prison in 2021 when she posted an inappropriate picture of her son, Mudasir

This comes as controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years at the same facility for fraud charges

Akuapem Poloo shared her experience during an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Socialite Akuapem Poloo has opened up about her Nsawam Prison experience after controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was sent to the same facility to serve 15 years.

Akuapem Poloo shares her Nsawam Female Prison experience as Nana Agradaa gets jailed for 15 years. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo and @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Akuapem Poloo recounts prison experience

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Akuapem Poloo mentioned that she was sentenced to 90 days. However, she only served 17 days at the Nsawam Female Prison.

Sharing her experience at the prison, the socialite noted that it might not be an easy experience for Nana Agradaa, no matter how tough she was.

"Even when they push you into the yard, your spirit will leave your body, " she said.

Akuapem Poloo likened the Nsawam Prison to a boarding house. Describing the place, she said it was neat considering the fact that it was only ladies there and being neat was part of a woman's nature.

She added that one thing that made the entire experience difficult for her was her not having the chance to see and speak to her son, Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu.

The now mother of two mentioned that said that bedtime was 5 pm and wake up time was 5 am. She said the prison wardens were the only ones who had the power to unlock and lock their prison cells.

She said that in the mornings, before they stepped out of their cells, the prison wardens counted them the same for the evening.

"Some go out to work. There were farms. Because I was new, I was not allowed to join them. We were 24 in one cell and 73 in one block"

Akuapem Poloo said that there were never served tea for breakfast and that it was only porridge and bread. She added that it was a privilege to eat three times a day, and that most often they only ate twice a day.

On the same show, she discussed how everyone had the right to religion and to practice. She said the cells were spacious, allowing her to do her signature dance moves.

"We had a flatscreen in the cell. Every cell had a flatscreen. When I was leaving, my cell had a faulty flatscreen, so I bought one for them."

About Akuapem Poloo's case

In April 2021, Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days in prison for posting an inappropriate photo with her son on social media, which was deemed to violate Ghana's laws on child protection and public decency.

However, in December 2021, the court suspended her sentence, allowing her to serve a non-custodial sentence instead.

Akuapem Poloo celebrates her son's birthday. Image Credit: @akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Poloo's son looks all grown up

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo celebrated her son Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu's birthday on June 30, 2025, by sharing handsome photos on Instagram.

The mother and son twinned in stylish blue kaftans from Smart Trendzz, looking elegant and coordinated.

Fans were quick to comment on how grown-up Mudassir looked, with many sending him warm birthday wishes and praising his gentlemanly appearance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh