Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama has flaunted her new nose piercing on Instagram during her London vacation

The University of Ghana graduate has shared her mother's reactions in a trending video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's new look, which has become a trending topic online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancer and social media sensation Lisa Quama has sparked considerable buzz with her bold decision to enhance her natural beauty, a move made without her mother’s consent.

In a captivating Instagram video, the talented member of the DWP Academy proudly showcased her fresh nose piercing, leaving fans and followers abuzz.

Lisa Quama gets stranded in London as she pierces her nose without permission. Photo credit: @lisaquama.

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama pierces her nose without permission

Currently in London after the vibrant Ghana Party in the Park event, Lisa initially reached out to her mother, seeking permission to adorn her nose.

However, her mother, who has been an unwavering support throughout her life, respectfully declined the request, even after Lisa had already gone through with the piercing.

In a heartfelt post that resonated with many, she shared her emotional journey, revealing that her decision to defy her mother left her feeling adrift, both personally and metaphorically homeless.

cre8tives_ stated:

"Take advice from nobody..make friends with bad guys.. bye bye to decency 🎶😂."

She is richael stated:

"Wait like joke like joke or you do am."

indybee_anexx stated:

"I informed her after piercing it too😂😂😂."

nia_kekana stated:

"😂😂girl you gave me courage to do am."

Afifsegah stated:

"Welcome to the bad girls club 😂."

Hamdakoya stated:

"Just do it and then send picture to family group 😂."

_dloves_drinkware stated:

"It's cute tho😂😍."

Essie_exu stated:

"She said thank you 😂, you'll go and meet her."

The Instagram video is below:

Lisa Quama features in the Already video

Yet, this youthful influencer has continued to light up the scene, effortlessly distinguishing herself from others in the crowded field of Ghanaian dancers.

She has recently captivated audiences with her performance in Beyoncé's "Already" music video, a powerful piece infused with rich Ghanaian elements and talents like Shatta Wale.

Lisa's artistry is not limited to dance; she has recently collaborated with Facebook to share her unique narrative, illustrating how she brilliantly merges traditional Ghanaian dance with contemporary and hip-hop influences.

This dynamic blend has created a performance style that resonates deeply with a diverse audience.

The TikTok video is below:

Lisa Quama works with Facebook

The University of Ghana graduate Lisa Quama exuded elegance in her latest photoshoot, showcasing flawless makeup by the renowned beauty educator Alexandrina Don Arthur.

Her striking frontal braided curly hairstyle added to her captivating transformation as she donned a sophisticated long-sleeve white shirt paired with a tailored black blazer and short, wide-legged pants.

Lisa Quama slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @lisaquama.

Source: Instagram

To complete her chic ensemble, she opted for black socks and stylish black leather boots. In another striking image, Lisa showcased her roots, modelling a stylishly reimagined Ghanaian government school uniform, complemented by crisp white socks and black boots, earning her accolades for her creative and cultural expression.

The Instagram video is below:

Lisa Quama re-enacts Kwame Nkrumah's independence speech

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lisa Quama, a Ghanaian dancer, who performed the famous declaration of independence made by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a viral video, Lisa Quama mimicked Osagyefo's Independence Day declaration word for word, bringing the historic moment to life.

Some social media users have commented on Lisa Quama's beautiful video that she posted on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh