Popular Kumasi-based presenter Wofa Lumba, an alleged victim of preacher Nana Agradaa, has vowed to spiritually curse any judge who frees her on appeal

Wofa Lumba also warned President John Dramani Mahama against listening to calls for the preacher to be pardoned

Nana Agradaa was convicted at an Accra Circuit Court of fraud and charlatanic advertisement and sentenced to serve 15 years in prison

A popular Ghanaian radio presenter, Wofa Lumba, an alleged victim of Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’, has vowed to curse any judge who dares to release her on appeal.

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa, founder of the Heaven Way Church in Accra, applied to the Amasaman High Court to be granted bail pending appeal of her 15-year jail sentence.

She received the sentence after being convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, 2025, on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Agradaa reportedly duped certain attendees of her church by claiming to have the power to double their money.

Before she became a preacher, she was a priestess who claimed to possess the power of sika gari, which also promised the ability to double any amount brought to her.

She faced multiple accusations of taking money brought to her by her victims and then using force to expel them from her premises.

A TikTok video of an alleged victim of Nana Agradaa speaking about their ordeal is below.

Wofa Lumba speaks about Agradaa

Wofa Lumba, host of Asem Mpe Nipa on Sompa 93.1 FM in Kumasi, has claimed that he was one of Nana Agradaa’s many victims.

Speaking in a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, he said he was very disturbed when he heard Nana Agradaa had filed for bail.

Wofa Lumba said he initially thought that the President had pardoned her and started preparations to curse him with schnapps and eggs.

He said he later found out she had gone to court for a bail hearing and was relieved when she was denied.

Wofa Lumba further warned the judge handling her appeal not to release her; otherwise, he would incur his spiritual wrath.

The TikTok video of Wofa Lumba speaking is below.

Reactions to Wofa Lumba speaking about Agradaa

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Wofa Lumba speaking about Nana Agradaa.

antwibryte said:

"Wofa, please give Agraadaa 1 Duabo."

Hannah candy wrote:

"God bless you for saying the truth ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

OFFICIALTHIAGO🎱 commented:

"Father, tell them. 😣🧏🏾‍♂️😣🧏🏾‍♂️🧏🏾‍♂️."

Grace 💝💕 said:

"Wofa Lumba, God bless you paaaa 😊😊😊."

YouTube Queen 👸 wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Agradaa ho y3 wo ahi papa."

tewa commented:

"Wofa, you’re the best. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏✌️✌️."

Promise Land Gardens said:

"Wofa, you just take your time, more years will be added by all means."

Nana Agradaa’s daughter pleads for mercy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, pleaded for mercy on her mother’s behalf.

Rihanna recited a poem describing how sad she felt at her mother’s imprisonment.

She called for the judge handling her case to free her mother so she could come home.

