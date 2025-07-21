Videos of late Ghanaian TikToker Miliky Ebony in the hospital battling for his life have surfaced on social media after his sad death on Sunday, July 20, 2025

The videos show Miliky begging for help and complaining of neglect as he battled an undisclosed illness, sparking sympathy and outrage

Ebony rose to fame for his humour and resilience, even while working as a street vendor, causing news of his death to throw Ghanaians into mourning

The final videos shared by late Ghanaian TikTok star, Miliky Ebony, have resurfaced online and stirred sorrowful reactions on social media.

Miliky Ebony was reported to have passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025, after succumbing to a battle against an undisclosed illness.

His death was confirmed by a close friend and content creator, Akosua Diqson.

The popular TikToker spent the last few months of his life in and out of the hospital as he battled to save his life.

Videos shared to his TikTok page on June 6 and July 5, 2025, showed him in the hospital, looking weak and frail.

He also pleaded for help to afford his medical bills, often crying out over a lack of support.

The resurfaced video of Miliky Ebony stirred sympathy and outrage, with some Ghanaians expressing anger over the neglect he suffered before his death.

The TikTok videos of Miliky Ebony in the hospital are below.

Popular TikToker Miliky Ebony passes away

Akosua Diqson, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, shared a video on Sunday, July 20, 2025, to respond to social media rumours surrounding the death of Miliky Ebony.

She confirmed that her friend had died after a long battle with illness.

Diqson also said that she had led some fundraising drives to gather funds to help cover his medical bills.

The TikTok video of Akosua Diqson speaking about Miliky Ebony is below.

Milky Ebony’s last videos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments from social media reacting to the final videos of Miliky Ebony in the hospital.

NK INTERIOR DECOR said:

"Jesus! See comments. People don’t care anymore. Make sure you take very good care of your health these days."

maame_1233 wrote:

"May your soul rest in peace. 🪦 💔."

His❤️ favorite 😍 syd chick 🐥 commented:

"I know him. He is a hard-working boy and very funny. Awww 😭😭😭."

Awura Ama🥰 said:

"After all, he died in Christ."

liltf_ wrote:

"This comment section annoys me. The same people acting hurtfully were the same people who were criticising and calling him all sorts of names, and now you’re all here sympathising… 😏. Rest well, King."

Dzíedzôrm commented:

"Hm, nobody stood to help this innocent boy till he died. Wicked world 💔."

Maame💗 said:

"He never told us what was wrong. 🤷♀️ How would we have helped? 😒 Btw, may his soul rest well 🥀."

TikTok star Compound House passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular TikToker Compound House was reported dead on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

According to reports, Compound House fell ill and was taken to the hospital, where she recovered.

Sadly, she fell ill once more before finally succumbing to her ailment, which remained undisclosed.

Social media users expressed sadness over the tragic news, mourning the late TikToker who was known for being a giant fan of the PM Extra couple, Drill and Rosey (Drisey).

