Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Diqson has called out the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for not cutting power supply to her home

She noted that the company failed in fulfilling its promise it adding her neighbourhood to the nationwide loadshedding schedule

Many people talked about charging their devices to the maximum capacity after learning about the July 13, 2025, nationwide dumsor

Ghanaian TikToker Akosua Diqson has lashed out at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for not taking her lights out after announcing nationwide dumsor.

TikToker blasts ECG over nationwide dumsor

On her TikTok account, Akosua Diqson was not happy that ECG did not fulfil their earlier statement about undertaking a nationwide loadshedding exercise on July 13, 2025.

In her complaint, Akosua rhetorically asked the electricity company whether she saw her as a toy for them to be toying with.

She mentioned that she had been waiting since morning for the lights to go out, but to no avail, ever since she heard the ECG announcement.

"ECG, do you see me as a toy? Someone who has announced that today, you would turn off the lights, since morning I have waited and you have failed to turn them off," she said in the video.

Akosua Diqson stated that one thing she disliked was someone who was the promise and fail type. She urged ECG to turn off her lights after ending her video since she needed to enjoy the dumsor with others who were experiencing it.

"What I hate in this life is someone who does not fulfil their promises on this earth. When I end this video, turn it off and let me go and search for a generator to charge my phone. Right now, turn them off," she said.

In the caption of the TikTok video, she asked ECG why they did not fulfil her promise since she was looking up to it.

"ECG why 🙄😳#akosuadiqson."

Reactions to Akosua Diqson's plea to ECG

Many people took to the comment section of Akosua Diqson's TikTok to share their views on the announcement by ECG about undertaking a nationwide dumsor.

Several Ghanaians noted that the power cut did not affect their neighbourhood and that they were expecting their lights to go out.

The reactions of several Ghanaians to the nationwide dumsor are below:

PrEtty.GyAl.AhdwOa💎🎀❤️ said:

"I’ve been charging my phone since yesterday, and it is on 250%, ECG why 😂😂😂."

FRIMPONG 🫣 said:

"Nigerians should come and see us begging ECG TO OFF OUR LIGHT 😂😭."

Nana ❤️ said:

"No one is serious in this country 😂."

ADEPA said:

"iPhone users, we have not unplugged ooo 😂😂."

efua_yaaba0 said:

"My phone is 100% ad3n 🙄. I woke up 4 am to prepare soup."

Smart Bay Imports/ Logistics said:

"ECG to Ghanaians: Yo yo yo I’m kidding😂."

Akua cdo 🧿💞💕❤️ said:

"I even ironed my clothes yesterday 🤣🤣🤣."

🦋 TINA🫧💫 said:

"My phone is 100% but still charging 😂😂."

