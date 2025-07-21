Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was poorly received during his performance at the Reeds Festival in Switzerland

The audience failed to jam along to his top-charting song Hero in a viral video that he posted to his Instagram

Several social media users have praised the talented musician for not giving up despite the poor reception

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On July 20, 2025, musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, affectionately known as Stonebwoy, took the stage at the Reeds Festival in Switzerland, captivating an audience that spanned diverse cultures and backgrounds.

As the night unfolded, the Ghanaian star delivered a high-octane performance of his popular hit songs, including the anthemic Hero, showcasing his dynamic stage presence at one of the most prominent festivals.

The audience ignores Stonebwoy during his performance at the Reeds Festival in Switzerland. Photo credit: @stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

Swiss festival fans overlook Stonebwoy's performance

In a viral video shared by the Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, viewers were struck by the curious phenomenon: despite musician Stonebwoy's energising show, the predominantly Swiss crowd seemed surprisingly unmoved, failing to engage with his infectious energy.

Clad in a striking black sleeveless ensemble paired with stylish denim jeans and rugged Timberland boots, Stonebwoy commanded attention, exuding both charisma and flair.

Amidst the audience, a couple of devoted fans proudly hoisted the Ghanaian flag, a beacon of support, while a small group of local attendees attempted to join in the festivities with their dance moves.

The scene contrasted sharply with the palpable excitement that Stonebwoy typically inspires in other crowds.

The Instagram photos from the festival are below:

Ogee the MC comments on Stonebwoy's video

Adding to the conversation, a Ghanaian event host and hypeman for the artist expressed his frustration with the crowd's apathy through a poignant emoji comment under Stonebwoy's Instagram post, echoing the sentiment of many who anticipated a more spirited response.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ogeethemc stated:

"😤😤😤."

stevenmonies19

"I feel so shy 😂😂😂😂."

younhg_wealth_

"5 million people 2 people are happy why 😂."

peacewandando stated:

"All this guy is doing is trying his best for himself and the country if you don’t want to see or support him, ignore posts about him rather than saying all those unnecessary comments, he’s human too. May God strengthen Stonebwoy and every Ghanaian artiste because we are not good people at all."

_.charleswalker stated:

"The comments chale herh 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ Weytin Ghanaian do ein fellow Ghana man💔🤦🏽‍♂️."

eves_boujee stated:

"Why are they not happy seeing him or what 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Akuaemily_ stated:

"Guys, please can someone tell me the reason why I'm laughing 😢What’s funny 😄 😂😂😂😂God please forgive me 😢well done Stone 😂."

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy applauds President Mahama

In a different light, musician Stonebwoy recently shared his thoughts on Ghana's current political climate. In an interview with Hitz FM, he conveyed his admiration for the government's leadership and its recent achievements.

The superstar artist specifically commended President John Dramani Mahama for what he described as a 'visionary decision' to appoint key figures from the Creative Arts sector into significant governmental positions.

He conveyed a strong belief in the capabilities of these appointed individuals, expressing confidence that they would not only meet but exceed expectations in their new roles, further elevating Ghana's artistic influence on the global stage.

The Facebook video is below:

Lady accuses Stonebwoy of unfollowing her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian woman who had accused musician Stonebwoy of unfollowing her after she recommended Shatta Wale as the ideal choice for a remix of Moliy's popular song.

She claimed that the dancehall artist unfollowed her immediately after, stating that the artist's creative director tried to educate her via direct message, sparking many reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh