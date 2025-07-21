Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, gave a lovely reply to a fan who was crushing on her

The fan known as Kando took to his TikTok account and made it known that he was deeply in love with Sandra

Many people took to the comment section and shared their views on whether Kando would be a good fit for Sandra

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the girlfriend of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, has responded to the plight of a TikToker who has an affection for her and was publicly displaying it.

C Confion’s girlfriend, Sandra, responds to a fan crushing on her. Image Credit: @kando_official and @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

Sandra's admirer posts on TikToker

TikToker Kando Official took to his official account on the entertainment app to let everyone know that he was crushing on Sandra.

In the first video he made, he wrote that he could not hide his feelings anymore and wanted Sandra to be aware of how he felt.

Using rapper Kwesi Arthur's Fefe Ne Fe song in the first video, Kando wrote in the caption;

The truth is am crushing on her @Sandra Adwoa Diamond💔🖤

Sandra's reply to Kando

Kando made another video on his TikTok page, but this time using rapper Sarkodie's Messiah song featuring rapper Kweku Flick.

In the caption of the second video, Kando noted that Sandra was officially his lover, and he tagged her official TikTok account.

"She is mine now @Sandra Adwoa Diamond💔🖤 @chairman🌟snoop💫💯"

C Confion’s girlfriend, Sandra's reply to TikToker Kando. Image Credit: @kando_official and @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Sandra and her admirer's video

Jxt call me James👁️👁️said:

"That’s why you were dancing at the funeral like that 😁😁"

𝒀𝒉𝒂𝒘 𝑭𝒂𝒄𝒆 🌚 said:

"You wanna eat your fathers food ong😂😂😂."

N🦋a💕n🦋a A💕k🥰u💕a Breezy🥰 said:

"Man is in love ooooo"

Daddy's ♥️princess 🥰🫂 said:

"If u love her go for it bro all for u all the best ♥️🥰😘."

Mhame ehsi 😇😇💕💓 said:

"Eii what ur father like is what u also like asem ooo🫢🫢😂😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh