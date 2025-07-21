Nana Agradaa’s father has reportedly reached out to Ghanaian prison reform advocate Ibrahim Kwarteng Oppong to help secure his daughter’s release from prison.

In a TikTok video shared by blogger DePrince GH, Kwarteng said that Agradaa’s father sought his expertise in navigating Ghana’s judicial system

The plea sparked mixed reactions online, with some Ghanaians sympathising with the father, while others criticised the move.

Kwarteng, through his Crime Check Foundation, has facilitated the release of dozens of prisoners who have been held on remand for years due to Ghana’s slow judicial system.

He said Nana Agradaa’s father requested that he use that expertise to free his daughter, who was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit court for fraud.

Ibrahim Kwarteng recalled that he asked Nana Agradaa’s father why he never attempted to rein in his daughter’s criminal behaviour, and he replied that she was stubborn and never listened to any advice.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Kwarteng narrating his conversation with Nana Agradaa's father is below.

Ghanaians react to Nana Agradaa’s father's plea

ÑãñãÃkûã Splashy said:

"10 years more to be added 😁😁."

Don Stephen wrote:

"Nah, I used to believe this man...until he said he can't interview that (Bonsam ba Agraadaa ) 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Tweea you."

NanaFrema commented:

"I don't trust anyone in Ghana again. How can a whole you bring a communication you had with the father out?"

eunicemawuenadarko said:

"I never knew her father was alive. Good question, Ibrahim asked the father."

Boakye Mary wrote:

"Is this necessary 😏?"

Delasther Clothing commented:

"God bless you; don't entertain them."

hajiababaessien12 said:

"Mr Ibrahim yeeeeee, please don’t mind anyone; just do your job for God's sake as usual. May God continue to bless and protect you, Aameen."

EOCO to close down Agradaa’s church

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s church, the Heaven Way Ministries, faced closure from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to reports, EOCO had targeted the church for alleged financial irregularities and suspected fraudulent activities.

The move marked the latest blow to the controversial preacher, who was jailed for 15 years for alleged fraud by an Accra Circuit Court.

