Allo Maadjoa has joined Sarkodie and Kweku Flick's Messiah dance challenge, and his version has been met with mixed reactions

In the viral video the dancer shared on his social media platforms, he created a dance sequence that tallied with the message behind the song

However, despite his attempt,t many people were not too convinced as they paired him against other dancers who had recently joined the challenge

Ghanaian dancer Allo Maadjoa has joined Sarkodie and Kweku Flick's viral Messiah dance challenge, sparking mixed reactions online.

The dancer shared his version of the challenge on his social media platforms, creating a dance choreography that aligned with the message of the song. However, his attempt has drawn significant scrutiny, with many comparing it to other dancers' submissions.

Social media users have particularly debated Allo Maadjoa's performance against Dancegod Lloyd's. The renowned dancer also recently partook in the challenge but faced harsh criticism and online teasing.

In his video, Dancegod Lloyd showcased his moves to the hit song, which was released before last year's Rapperholic concert.

Although Dancegod Lloyd is celebrated for creating viral dance routines like the Terminator challenge for King Promise, a trend that boosted the song's global success, his submission for Messiah failed to impress.

Many fans found it underwhelming. However, Allo Maadjoa's new video has ignited a debate, with many Ghanaians arguing about whose performance was worse between Dancgod and Allo Maadjoa.

Allo Maadjoa's Messiah challenge stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MrsLucyEssel said:

"Aaa so do we really have dancers in Ghana? This song as really exposed most of our so called A list dancers."

mafia_ybnl said:

"This beat be for SubZero then Juvenile demma squad, Azonto dancers for wedge gasmilla ein next release."

dbee_hustler commented:

"This guy for give up, chale what be this I shock say paradise dey see am hard.😂"

Samuelperry143 wrote:

"Any scary animal for the bush be wild,so tok am the truth say the dance be scary na wogyimi boy nu too much."

KOBBY FRESH AKA EMINEM said:

"Maajoa I really like you but you really have to stop the dance n do interviews it will help you because DanceGod was the last until you came to chop the last on this trend trust me."

I AM_DHON SPALDING wrote:

"Who else was expecting names like allo Danny and DG at the comment section."

☆•Bony West▪︎ reacted:

"Dancegod please come for remedial classes here.put fame outside and come."

Kwabena Prince said:

"Go and learn from Juvenile pls ‘cos this de3 Dance God part 2 oooo."

ashorq1 said:

"I knew he was going to hop on this as Lloyd performed bad🤣 he was dey wan prove ihn body lol."

Felecia Osei's Messiah dance attempt

Even non-dancers have gotten involved in the challenge. Media personality Felecia Osei made a humorous attempt at defeating Dancegod Lloyd.

In her video, she showed off her funny dance moves in an unserious fashion that got netizens laughing.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video received a lot of attention on social media platforms.

