A prison officer has got tongues wagging after she shed light on details of Agradaa’s 15-year sentence at the Nsawam Prison

Speaking in an interview, CSP Richard Bukari said she she would only be let out while serving her time on two conditions

Netizens who saw the post have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made about Agradaa’s lengthy time as a prisoner

CSP Richard Bukari, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ashanti Region Prisons, has commented on the 15-year sentence handed down to embattled evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @newmercury915fm, he said that as an inmate of the Nsawam Prison for women, Agradaa would only be allowed to come out of the facility on two occasions.

An official details which conditions will lead to Agradaa being allowed to leave Nwasam Prison. Photo credit: @newmercury915fm/TikTok, @dailywatch/TikTok

The first, he indicated, was for medical reasons, where she would be allowed to go to the hospital to seek treatment when she was unwell.

Even with that, CSP Bukari said that Nana Agradaa would not be allowed to stay overnight at the hospital.

The other reason, he said, would be if Agradaa had a court case and needed to appear in relation to an ongoing matter.

"If she will be allowed to leave the prison, that will be done lawfully. For now, as she remains a convict, there are two things that will make her leave the prison... Aside from these two, she is not supposed to leave the prison," he stated.

Ghanaian evangelist Agradaa is currently serving a 15-year sentence for charges including charlatanic advertising. Photo credit: @Todays TV/Facebook

At the time of writing, the footage of the prison officer's comments had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

The video of his remarks about Agradaa are below:

Reactions to comments on Agradaa’s prison sentence

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the prison officer regarding Agradaa’s time in prison.

Ebo Ampomaning stated:

"Even though Crime Check Foundation has confirmed this… Can other inmates in Nsawam Prison also confirm this?"

Pinpin stated:

"Why are Agradaa’s issues so important to people, and what exactly do they need from her?"

Kobby General opined:

"Kindly do a video of Agradaa in prison so that we can confirm she is really in prison custody."

Swanzy wrote:

"So why are they worrying about Agradaa like that? It seems some people don't have anything to do. Eii, people have stopped what they are doing and are thinking about Agradaa. She has given some people a job to do."

QueenDel added:

"In the 90s, I knew a jailed drug dealer who came home every weekend. He was dating my cousin, who had no idea. She got there before the time he gave her and saw him dropped off at home in his prison uniform."

Cash Ouedraogo added:

"Or by going to Nsawam Government Hospital, Nana Agradaa could escape from there."

Agradaa files appeal against her sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court against her 15-year jail sentence.

She was jailed on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty of defrauding church members through claims that their money could double.

Agradaa's application for bail, pending appeal, was denied on July 16, with the controversial evangelist currently serving her jail term.

