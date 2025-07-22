The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has chided some Members of Parliament for asking for Ewurabena Aubynn's number

The 67-year-old cautioned the male politicians in a hilarious video, which has generated buzz online

Ewurabena Aubynn was officially sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North on July 22, 2025

In a lively session that captured the attention of many, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, playfully admonished Members of Parliament for attempting to solicit the telephone number of newly sworn-in MP, Ewurabena Aubynn, in a humorous video that has rapidly gained traction online.

Speaker of Parliament chides MPs for taking Ewurabena Aubynn's telephone number before her swearing-in. Photo credit: @utv.

Ewurabena Aubynn, who claimed her seat as the representative for the Ablekuma North constituency on July 22, 2025, has already made waves in the political arena.

During the exuberant parliamentary proceedings, the Speaker Alban Bagbin warmly welcomed her, cheekily noting that the addition of this final member brings the total count of women in the chamber to a remarkable forty-one.

“If this is not a blessing, then what else?” he exclaimed, igniting laughter throughout the room.

In a light-hearted warning, he added,

“And I saw some of you taking her telephone number. Please, Honourable members, she is in the market. She is not in the market, so don’t attempt.”

This playful remark prompted a flurry of amusing reactions across social media, as users shared their own witty commentary on the unfolding drama in the House.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abasiba Asoum Salifu stated:

"Let her say that, speaker. Don't spoil the market for her."

Dubik Bismark Biigba remarked

"Eii Rt Hon. Bagbin 😂😂😂😂."

RuddBowy KwameKesh stated:

"Aww, Speaker 😂😂."

Benedict AD stated:

"Ewurabena Aubyn is my wife, ooh, nobody should take her number 😂😢."

Lydia Ann Haizel-Cobbina stated:

"Hahaha, they want to be smart 🤓."

Kweku Abeiku stated:

"The funny thing is that ... It's only the Majority members who are present oo 😂."

Cindy Sackey stated:

"But she’s beautiful, oh😄😄. No wonder they are taking her contacts."

Agbetsiafa Bismark stated:

"Which market, Mr Speaker? Is it the Makola market?"

Francis Dagbah stated:

"Eish, Mr. Speaker. What's the meaning of 'she's not in the market?", speaker Don spoil market ohh."

Ewurabena Aubynn officially sworn in

In a subsequent announcement, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was formally sworn into office by the Speaker.

This ceremony was not without its drama, however, as it followed a striking walkout by the Minority Caucus, sparked by the Speaker's decision to deny a request from Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh to deliver a statement before the swearing-in.

Aubynn's ascent to office marked the conclusion of a fiercely contested parliamentary rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency.

The rerun, held at 19 polling stations, was necessitated by the Electoral Commission's decision to nullify the results of the original December 2024 election due to an array of concerns regarding electoral irregularities and the submission of unauthenticated pink sheets.

Ewurabena Aubynn rocks a stylish kente outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ewurabena Aubynn, who captivated onlookers with her stylish sense of style during her swearing-in ceremony.

Dressed in an exquisite two-piece kente outfit, she showcased a long-sleeve green lace and kente corseted top, which harmoniously complemented a flowing, form-fitting kente skirt.

Her impeccable fashion choices left fashion enthusiasts in awe, further solidifying her presence as both a politician and a style icon.

