Newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has turned heads with her kente outfit for her swearing-in

The female politician wore a custom-made kente outfit designed in the colours of her party, the National Democratic Congress

Some social media users have congratulated Ewurabena Aubynn for her historic win in the constituency

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

On July 22, 2025, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, made a grand entrance into parliament for her much-anticipated swearing-in ceremony.

The dynamic MP-elect extended a heartfelt invitation to fellow party members and the public, encouraging them to witness this significant milestone in her political journey.

Ewurabena Aubynn dazzles in a pink and green kente outfit for her swearing-in ceremony on July 22, 2025. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Instagram

Ewurabena Aubynn rocks kente for her swearing-in

Radiating grace and sophistication, Ewurabena Aubynn captivated onlookers in a breathtaking two-piece kente outfit, perfect for this historic occasion.

Her choice of attire, a long-sleeve green lace and kente corseted top paired with a flowing, form-fitting kente skirt, showcased her flair for fashion, leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts.

Check out the photos below:

She beautifully styled her natural locs, allowing them to frame her face effortlessly, while her makeup was a delicate blend that harmonised flawlessly with her skin tone, emphasising her natural beauty.

To elevate her regal appearance, she adorned herself with elegant gold earrings and a matching necklace, each piece enhancing her overall look, showcased in a trending video.

Completing her ensemble, Ewurabena carried a chic black designer handbag that perfectly complemented her stylish high heels, making her presence both commanding and graceful.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Fiify General stated:

"All eyes on Ewurabena Aubynn today."

Kwesi Cosby stated:

"Just for ex gratia, we shall collect our seat."

Nana Osei Kwame commented:

"Observers are worrying and crying."

Awetsɛ Paulo remarked:

"So beautiful and lovely. We have saved ourselves some noise."

Gideon Quarshie remarked:

"Congratulations 🤝."

Kuntek Goodluck Thomas stated:

"Why does the woman in black look serious like Hawa Koomson?"

Kassan Mary stated:

"Congratulations, MP elect."

Rasta Ba stated:

"Work for Green."

Isaiah Agbemavi

"Congratulations, Ewurabena. Make us proud."

The Facebook video is below:

Ewurabena Aubynn wins the Ablekuma North seat

In the backdrop of her triumph, the Ablekuma North Constituency emerged as a focal point during the closely contested December 7, 2024, general elections.

Engaged in a fiercely competitive race against Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ewurabena Aubynn faced significant challenges, including disputes over constituency results that necessitated a re-run in 19 out of 37 contentious polling stations, as announced by the Electoral Commission on July 11, 2025.

Ewurabena Aubynn looks gorgeous in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @tv3.

Source: Facebook

Ultimately, in a nail-biting contest, Ewurabena Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) emerged victorious, securing 34,090 votes, just ahead of Akua Afriyie, who garnered 33,881 votes.

On July 11, 2025, in a moment of triumph and joy, officials at the Greater Accra Regional office declared her the outright winner, marking a significant chapter in her political career.

The YouTube video is below:

Ewurabena Aubynn celebrates Ablekuma North victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ewurabena Aubynn, who couldn't keep calm after she won the Ablekuma North parliamentary seat.

The National Democratic Congress member and her team looked joyous as they sang songs of praise in a viral video.

Some social media users praised the politician for her hard work and dedication to bringing development to her constituency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh