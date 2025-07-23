Victoria Lebene Osafo-Nkansah and her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, reached a new marriage milestone

In a social media post, the popular actress also added a lengthy message to celebrate the special occasion

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to celebrate the married couple on their anniversary celebration

Prominent Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene Osafo-Nkansah has achieved a new milestone in her marriage to Eugene Osafo-Nkansah.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, she took to her official Instagram page to announce that she and her husband were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary.

Victoria Lebene shared multiple photos of herself and her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, to mark their special milestone.

The popular actress accompanied the photos with a lengthy Bible quotation, which speaks about the challenges in marriage.

"The enemy is walking to and fro looking for 'cold' homes to infiltrate. When there’s fighting, discord, selfishness, quarrelling, and unforgiveness, the home can be said to be 'cold'. But when there is love, understanding, and harmony in a home, God rewards it with the warmth of His presence and peace that burns off the attacks of the devil, which could cause tension. For in His presence is fullness of joy and pleasures (Psalm 16:11)."

Victoria Lebene also expressed her gratitude to God for the success of her marriage to her life partner.

The famous actress also thanked her friends and loved ones for the genuine prayer, love, and support they have shown her and her husband over the years.

She wrote:

"Marriage is the most difficult yet blessed ministry in life. Both parties are never perfect, but when Godly strategies are instilled, success prevails! Celebrating 6 years of marriage with a taste of what the enemy always plans, to destroy, but God always shows up!

"To our genuine people who have seen our growth and journey, thanks for every genuine prayer, love, and support you have offered to our union. ❤️ We appreciate you! Happy anniversary with thanksgiving to the Most High 🙌. God redeems."

Below is Victoria Lebene's sixth wedding anniversary social media post:

Victoria Lebene and Eugene's marriage, controversies

Victoria Lebene married Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, the owner of the entertainment blog Nkonkonsa, in a plush wedding ceremony on June 11, 2019, at the Rehab Beach Club in Labadi.

The married couple welcomed their first child together, Kelby, in June 2020, a year after they walked down the aisle.

Victoria Lebene's marriage faced its biggest hurdle in 2021 when her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, became embroiled in a cheating scandal involving media personality Abena Korkor.

The mental health advocate also shared details and text messages of her scandalous escapades with the renowned blogger.

Amid the controversy, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah rendered an emotional public apology to Victoria Lebene.

In 2023, the actress addressed her husband's cheating allegations, stating that it never had any negative impact on their marriage.

Ghanaians congratulate Victoria Lebene on anniversary

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, flooded the comments section of Victoria Lebene's social media with congratulatory messages.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

selassie_ibrahim commented:

"Congratulations. May Jehovah continue to strengthen your union IJMN ❤️."

therebeccadonkor said:

"Wow. 6 years already. Happy Anniversary to you both, and may God continue to bless your union."

gaiseyeliz900 wrote:

"Beautiful Couple 💛💙. Happy Anniversary. May the Good Lord continue to shower his blessings upon you. May God bless your home abundantly. 🙏🥂🎈🎉."

Stonebwoy's wife celebrates anniversary with unseen video

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy's wife celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with an unseen video on June 16, 2025.

Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla accompanied the post on social media with a heartfelt message to her husband to mark their milestone.

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to congratulate Stonebwoy and his wife on their wedding anniversary, wishing them happiness.

