Kumawood Actress Diana Asamoah Sprays Cash on Her Daughter at Her School’s Graduation Ceremony
- Diana Asamoah shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter at her school's graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- In a video, the Kumawood actress sprayed cash on her daughter as she showcased her talent at the school event
- The young girl's sighting at her school's graduation event marked a rare public appearance
Popular Kumawood actress and skit maker Diana Asamoah has courted attention with her generous gesture at her daughter's school event in Kumasi on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
The comic actress was among numerous parents who attended the 2025 graduation ceremony held at Excel Community School at Sepe-Buokrom in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah was spotted arriving at the school event without her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, by her side.
The actress' daughter, who was preparing to climb the stage for a performance, beamed with excitement and ran towards her mother as she arrived at the event.
Diana Asamoah, renowned for her collaboration on projects with Opoku Bilson, was later interviewed by Kumasi-based blogger Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia on the school's premises while her daughter watched their interaction.
The Kumawood actress' daughter later hit the stage with a female colleague to showcase their special talents.
The two young girls, dressed in Excel Community School's prescribed uniforms, showcased their impressive dance moves as they jammed to rapper Medikal's recently released Shoulder collaboration featuring dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Asakaa music group member Beeztrap KOTM.
As they choreographed their moves, Diana Asamoah mounted the stage and sprayed multiple GH₵5 notes on her daughter and her schoolmate. She later dumped the rest of the money into her daughter's hands before exiting the stage.
The comic actress's sighting at the Excel Community School graduation ceremony marked a rare public appearance for her and her daughter, whom she has kept out of the limelight despite her fame.
Diana Asamoah's personal life before her fame
In past interviews, Diana Asamoah opened up about her life before her rise to stardom in the Kumawood film industry.
The actress opened up about her two children, whom she shares with a former partner, with whom she was in a serious relationship for several years.
Diana Asamoah noted that she went her separate way with her daughter after the split, while her eldest child stayed with her ex-partner.
In April 2025, the actress's 22-year-old son made an appearance as she and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
Many popular Kumawood actors and content creators, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Opoku Bilson, Aboske, Company, Awurama, Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba, and others, attended the plush wedding ceremony.
The videos of Diana Asamoah at her daughter's graduation ceremony are below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
