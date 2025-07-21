A video of Michelle, the daughter of Monica from Daughters of Glorious Jesus, enthusiastically performing Sarkodie's Baby during her wedding has stirred debate online

Michelle married her partner, King, in Kumasi in a double ceremony held on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, 2025

Netizens expressed skepticism about the daughter of a pastor and gospel singer performing a secular song at her wedding

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Michelle Owusu Ansah, the daughter of Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, sparked a social media debate after a video of her rapping at her wedding surfaced online.

Michelle Owusu Ansah, daughter of legendary Ghanaian singer Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus fame, raps along to Sarkodie at her wedding. Image credit: @bigdayswithshermin, @Marie_hairnmakeup

Source: TikTok

The eldest child of the popular gospel singer and her husband, Bishop Yaw Owusu Ansah, tied the knot in an elegant ceremony held in Kumasi on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Michelle’s nuptials with her partner, King, began with a traditional wedding ceremony, followed by a white wedding and reception.

During her white wedding reception, Michelle turned heads after grabbing a microphone to rap along with Sarkodie’s 2009 hit single, ‘Baby’.

The optics of the daughter of a Ghanaian gospel legend and a popular pastor rapping a secular song at her wedding reception sparked wild debate online.

The Instagram video of Michelle rapping during her wedding is below.

Ghanaians react to Michelle rapping at wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from Ghanaians in response to the video of Monica of Daughters of Glorious Jesus’s daughter rapping at her wedding.

NanaK said:

"Eeeeeeeei Osofo ba paaaa nie."

Mz Koranteng wrote:

"Pastors will expose their kids to the world and tell us, let's not be worldly. Dey there."

user7025943 commented:

"This is someone whose father is a pastor and whose mum is a gospel singer with many songs to their credit. Let no one condemn you, wai."

sallysalzy said:

"Sinners judging sinners 😢😢😢😢."

noisylvia wrote:

"But people are funny ooo. Because her mum is a gospel musician, she shouldn’t have a life of her own 😂😂😂😂😂? My father is a pastor, so I have to behave like a pastor. I like how now people don’t conform to societal standards."

sc_backdrops_and_events: commented:

"Her mother is a gospel musician nti no she can't sing and rap? Eii, sister, feel free o na God mpo said he will judge us individually, not family by family. Allow the lady to be free. YOLO!!"

Daughters of Glorious Jesus member turns 50

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Cynthia Appiadu of Daughters of Glorious Jesus celebrated her 50th birthday in style.

Appiadu shared a video shoot taken on the day, showing her in a see-through lace top paired with a pleated skirt.

She styled her look with gold jewellery while rocking a black pair of shoes, drawing admiring reactions from social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh