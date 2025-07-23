A Facebook user, Asante Bediatuo, has called on Afua Asantewaa to prepare sumptuous Ghanaian meals for her husband

This came after the powerful celebrity couple turned heads with their dance moves in a viral video

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale and others have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's video

Ghanaian man Asante Bediatuo has made a humble request to Afua Asantewaa Singathon on Facebook after she uploaded a new reel on Facebook.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, were seen dancing to Medikal and Shatta Wale's new song Shoulder in a lovely video.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonu,m look adorable together. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

The celebrity couple looked madly in love as they joined the viral challenge and exhibited their beautiful dance moves.

Rising style influencer Afua Asantewaa wore a classy short-sleeved print top and denim jeans that flaunted her curves, while her husband opted for a simple two-piece matching short-sleeved shirt with Jamaica boldly written in it.

Shatta Wale comments on Afua Asantewaa's video

Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly Shatta Wale, has commented on Afua Asantewaa's video.

The award-winning expressed his admiration for the celebrity couple who always flaunted their lifestyle on social media.

"I just love how you love your man 🙌🙌😂😂😂😂💜💜💜💜."

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale looks dapper in a stylish suit. Photo credit: @shattamovement.

Asante Bediatuo comments on Afua's husband's look

A Ghanaian man who goes by the name Asante Bediatuo has caused a stir as he called on the event organiser, Afua Asantewaa, to cook specific food for her husband amid health concerns.

He urged the celebrity mother to prepare local delicacies with fresh vegetables under Afua Asantewaa's Facebook post.

"Get him Tres-orix , get some cabbage and cocoyam leaves, and then prepare him some nice palava sauce. NB: Make it more and put the remaining one in the fridge. You can prepare a plain rice 🍚 or plantains for him to eat it with the palava sauce in the morning from 10:am and you will bring me my stone, in just 3 months ❤️🙌🏿."

Ghanaians react to Afua's husband's new look

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after reading Asante Bediatuo's post under Afua Asantewaa's video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

NanaYaa Gyan stated:

"Asante Bediatuo funny but not funny as you think . He is blessed with this body type at his age. You think that pregnant tummy men is rather nice or healthier? Allow ppl to enjoy their preferences. Drink ur blood tonic wai 😂😂."

Boamah Deborah stated:

"Asante Bediatuo tres-orix s3n? Papa panin Sei de tres-orix 33k) he?. Most appetite stimulants end up giving diabetes."

Adwoaa Ahemaa stated:

"Asante Bediatuo ahh some People r naturally slim hw3 my cousin can eat for Africa she look like 10gh broom."

Mike Kay stated:

"Asante Bediatuo so you think you are healthier than this man? Lol ahh 3y3 as3m oo. Make same nutritional suggestion for your health while you mind your business, brother."

The Facebook video is below:

Afua Singathon's husband rocks her dress

In a trending video, Afua Asantewaa Singathon and her husband jammed to Daddy Lumba's famous Ghanaian highlife song "Poison" in the video.

Notable sports journalist Mr. Owusu Aduonum gave Ghanaians a surprising twist by donning his wife's chic leopard print top, which had exquisite three-quarter sleeves.

Together with stylish designer shorts that went well with the ensemble, he created an oddball yet endearing image that attracted spectators' attention.

The TikTok video is below:

Afua Asantewaa talks about her ideal man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Singathon, who disclosed that her husband is not her ideal man.

The mother-of-three posted a video of her ideal man on TikTok and compared it to her husband, Mr Kofi Owusu Aduonum's video.

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband's look on TikTok.

