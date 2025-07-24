Black Stars player Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend, Jordenn Buckley, have taken over the internet with their dance moves

The celebrity couple beamed with smiles as they jammed to Nigerian musician Fido's viral hit song in a video

Some social media users have commented on Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend, Jordenn Buckley's, impressive dance moves on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend, Jordenn Buckley, recently showcased their undeniable chemistry while dancing to Fido's uplifting hit, Joy Is Coming.

The charming couple captivated their followers with their vibrant dance moves in a trending video shared on X on July 23, 2025.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo and his girlfriend Jordeenn Buckley jam to Fido's Joy is Coming while chilling before the start of the 2025/2026 English Premier League season.

Source: Instagram

Antoine Semenyo, Jordeenn jam to Fido's song

Jordeenn Buckley, a certified nail technician and beauty entrepreneur, radiated elegance in a chic two-piece loungewear set that accentuated her natural beauty.

Her sleek ponytail highlighted her flawless, makeup-free complexion and perfectly shaped eyebrows.

The eye-catching gold earrings she wore complemented her stylish belly ring, adding a touch of glamour to her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Antoine caught the spotlight in a casual yet trendy long-sleeved hoodie paired with matching trousers, effortlessly blending comfort with style.

As the video unfolded, Jordeenn initiated the dance, showcasing her graceful moves, before playfully pulling Semenyo to join her.

Positioned behind her, he wrapped his arms around her, moving in sync as they beamed with joy, savouring the delightful moment together.

In addition to their playful dance, Antoine recently made headlines by extending his contract with Bournemouth until 2030, despite interest from several top European clubs.

The Instagram video is below:

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend rocks a daring outfit

In a separate lovely photo, Jordeenn Buckley turned heads with her fashionable mesh outfit and coordinating headwrap, exuding confidence and charm.

The owner of JRosé NailBar looked gorgeous with her flawless makeup, accentuating her features as she posed with a handcrafted wooden bag, showcasing her flair for artistry and style in a series of trending photos from July 2025.

The Instagram photos are below:

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend flaunts her Dior bag

On another occasion, Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend dazzled in a spaghetti-strap corseted dress during her vacation.

The content creator looked splendid in her signature ponytail cascading down her back as she posed for the cameras.

She completed her look with an elegant Christian Dior bag, making a statement as she stepped out.

The Instagram photos are below:

Antoine Semenyo's girlfriend rocks a customised jersey

For one of Antoine’s games, Jordeenn embraced a sporty vibe with a custom jersey featuring her boyfriend's surname on the back, combined with chic blue denim jeans.

The fashionable content creator showcased her Louis Vuitton bag and stylish sneakers, effortlessly blending sporty and chic in the stands.

The Instagram photos are below:

Antoine Semenyo shares his vacation photos online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Antoine Semenyo, who went on vacation just a few days after the 2024–2025 Premier League season ended.

The 25-year-old went to Greece with his attractive girlfriend for a well-earned holiday.

The Bournemouth star and his girlfriend have gone viral with their spectacular vacation photos and videos on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh