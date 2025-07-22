Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, stole the spotlight at her friend's wedding with her outfit

The celebrity mother wore a glamorous two-piece outfit and a matching turban to the lavish event

Some social media users have commented on Mzbel's natural beauty and high fashion sense on Facebook

Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, widely known as Mzbel, recently captivated Ghanaians with her stylish appearance at a star-studded wedding event.

At the age of 45, this style influencer showcased her youthful spirit and fashion prowess, stepping out in a breathtaking custom-made two-piece ensemble on Sunday, July 19, 2025.

Singer Mzbel slays in a corset outfit

Singer Mzbel's look was nothing short of radiant as she posed for cameras. She donned an exquisite off-shoulder top with striking slanted sleeves, perfectly paired with an elegant green lace skirt that flowed gracefully to the ground.

To accentuate her ensemble, she fashioned a unique turban from the same luxurious fabric, further solidifying her reputation as a leading fashion icon in Ghana.

Her makeup was bold yet sophisticated, featuring dramatic eyelashes that highlighted her expressive eyes, while her long, cascading curls framed her face beautifully.

Mzbel accessorised her look with glamorous gold earrings that sparkled with every movement and adorned her wrists with two distinctive bracelets, adding an extra touch of elegance to her outfit.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Joe Christian stated:

"Absolutely beautiful from the dress to the smile, you've got this! You truly are a vision of beauty and elegance. Your confidence and poise are truly inspiring, and I'm so happy to see you shining bright on this special day."

Nana Akua stated:

"But MzbeL ankasa any anyone who hates you is a born witch or wizard….. Sister, you’re super bold and beautiful, wo ho y3 f3 ankasa. See someone’s mother, gye wo 🌹🌹🌹❤️."

Ashiadey Comfort

"The way I'm watching and smiling while walking, eh! You're very beautiful, my Royal Diadem."

Mzbel celebrates he daughter's birthday

In a delightful moment shared on Instagram, singer Mzbel also celebrated her daughter's extravagant second birthday party, which took place on June 17, 2021.

Her daughter, Nana Hemaa Akosua Sikapa, affectionately known as Baby Ohemaaenraptured all the guests with her innate charm.

The private gathering was meticulously organised by Mzbel and her devoted team at the enchanting Bel Kids playground, transforming the space into a joyful celebration filled with laughter and cheer.

A trending video from the party showcased Baby Ohemaa in an adorable white lace dress, complemented by a braided hairstyle that perfectly accentuated her sweet features.

Her makeup, delicate and flawless, added to her angelic appearance. Meanwhile, Mzbel's son, Okomfour Black, looked effortlessly cool in a stylish white designer long-sleeve sweatshirt paired with matching shorts, radiating trendy vibes throughout the festivities.

The staff at the venue enhanced the celebration's sophisticated atmosphere, elegantly dressed in custom-made uniforms that provided a polished and professional touch to the event.

Singer Mzbel models in a stylish suit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian singer Mzbel, who wore a classy white suit for her photoshoot.

The viral outfit was designed by a famous Ghanaian fashion designer to set a new fashion trend for her fans.

Some social media users have commented on the young-looking influencer's outfit and elegant hairstyle on Instagram.

