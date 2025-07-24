Political commentator Appiah Stadium caused a stir at the 13th anniversary of Atta Mills’ passing when he chased and knelt before Chief of Staff Julius Debrah

The unexpected moment at Asomdwee Park saw Appiah Stadium even polish Debrah’s shoes with a handkerchief, drawing laughter and mixed reactions online

Some Ghanaians praised Appiah Stadium for his unwavering loyalty to the NDC and for appearing at all events, while others described his antics as over the top

Ghanaian political commentator and staunch supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium, caused a stir in public following an interaction with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

Appiah Stadium and Debrah were both in attendance at the annual wreath-laying ceremony held in commemoration of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The event occurred at the Asomdwee Park in Accra on Thursday, July 23, 2025, exactly thirteen years after Mills died in 2012.

Several NDC dignitaries, including the President, John Mahama, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the son of former President Mills, Sam Kofi Atta Mills, were all in attendance.

Appiah Stadium kneels before Julius Debrah

A memorable moment during the wreath-laying ceremony occurred when Appiah Stadium chased down the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to pay homage to him.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the political commentator is seen chasing down the President’s right-hand man, who appeared busy and in a hurry.

Appiah Stadium pushed his way through the crowd and knelt before Julius Debrah, causing the politician to nearly knock him over.

As Debrah moved away, he could also be seen shining his shoes with his handkerchief.

Reactions to Appiah Stadium’s interaction with Debrah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments shared by Ghanaians in reaction to the video of Appiah Stadium and Julius Debrah.

kwabena_nocturnal said:

"Ghana de3 we survive oo we don’t live. This life has got him a house, cars, and a good life. With your dignity, what do you have?

krisrezy wrote:

"A man who works overtime to fanfool 🤣🤣🙆🏽‍♂️."

akua_uno commented:

"The Langabel of politics 😂😂❤️🔥🔥🔥. Support nu y3 solid 😁🫶🏽."

lucylosculate said:

"😂😂😂 Eiii Appiah Stadium's love for this man😂😂."

mr__politician wrote:

"This guy dey worry 😹😹😹."

etihsteven commented:

"Appiah Stadium. Everywhere he dey der some 😂😂😂😂."

mami__serwaa:

"Imagine he's your Dad and you need a scholarship or a job😂😂😂😂? 3b3fa koraa😂😂😂."

Appiah Stadium chats with Mahama in public

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium interacted with President John Dramani Mahama in public at the wreath-laying ceremony held for the late Atta Mills.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the controversial political commentator and the President are seen engaging in a discussion after he approached the podium where the President was seated with other dignitaries.

The moment stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaian praising Appiah Stadium’s antics while others described it as inappropriate.

