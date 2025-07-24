A scene at the 13th anniversary wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwe Park has generated reactions on social media

This occurred when President John Mahama arrived at Asomdwe Park and was exchanging pleasantries with the son of Atta Mills

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed admiration for the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills

It was all joy when President John Dramani Mahama came face to face with Kofi Atta Mills, the only surviving son of the late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The encounter happened today, July 24, 2025, during the 13th anniversary wreath-laying ceremony for the late President, John Evans Atta Mills, at Asomdwee Park in Accra.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain, captured the moment President Mahama arrived at the event and was seen exchanging pleasantries with some individuals.

After shaking the hand of Kofi Mills and his wife, Michelle Nash, President Mahama took a moment to engage the young couple in conversation.

The video of the adorable moment, which highlighted the close connection between Mahama and the son of his former boss, was captioned:

"President John Dramani Mahama exchanged pleasantries with Kofi Atta Mills, his wife, and the family of the late President John Evans Atta Mills during the 13th-anniversary wreath-laying ceremony held in honor of the late president."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 88 comments.

Peeps react to Mahama's encounter with Kofi Mills

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the encounter between John Mahama and his Kofi Atta Mills.

shaibufuseina845 commented:

"The president was like, Kofi, when did you get married?"

Nana Yaw Vickson opined:

"Presido was like, is this the same woman you introduced to me the last time?"

SCOTTMAN stated:

"Where's Koku Anyidoho? This time back and forth. The Queen mother is missing here ooo."

Adele The Lions added:

"So being a president is just simple like this, and Jack Toronto makes it look like a military father-in-law."

