Sweet Pat, the ex-wife of actor and filmmaker Lil Win, has warmed many hearts when she joined his team on their media rounds

In a heartwarming video, she was spotted with actress Sweet Mimi as they sang her song, Take Your Lover

Many people admired the fact that Lil Win's team were making his ex-wife feel at home and to join them on their movie promotion team

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Patricia Afriyie, aka Sweet Pat, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, was spotted hanging out with actress Sweet Mimi in a heartwarming video as they sang her song, Take Your Lover.

Sweet Mimi and Lil Win’s ex-wife, Sweet Pat, sing Take Your Lover and promote his upcoming movie, Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero. Image Credit: @officiallilwin and @sweetmimi_70

Source: TikTok

Sweet Mimi and Sweet Pat sing

Sweet Mimi took to her TikTok account to share a video of Sweet Pat joining Lil Win's promotion team for his upcoming movie Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.

The movie is set to premiere in Kumasi at SG Mall on August 2, 2025. The event is set to host several prominent people, including the Ambassador of Burkina Faso to Ghana, H.E. Pingrenoma Zagre.

In the video Sweet Mimi posted, they stood in front of a building while one of Lil Win's branded cars from his upcoming movie was parked behind them.

They displayed a beautiful friendship as they sang Sweet Pat's recently released song Take Your Lover word for word.

Lil Win's ex-wife looked radiant in her all-black mini dress that accentuated her fine figure. She wore natural makeup, and her hair was styled into a sleek ponytail with extensions.

Sweet Mimi, on the other hand, wore a branded Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero movie T-shirt, which she paired with tights. She was spotted holding other branded T-shirts as it appeared they were heading for their media rounds.

Reactions to Sweet Mimi and Sweet Pat

Many people wanted to find out how to get one of the T-shirts Sweet Mimi was holding in the video.

Others also hailed Sweet Pat for joining her ex-husband's team on their media rounds as they promoted the movie, which will premiere on August 2, 2025.

The reactions of Ghanaians to supporting her ex-husband, Lil Win are below:

Virginnel said:

"This woman is a peaceful woman paaaa🥰🥰🥰🥰love u both."

abenagoldie66 said:

"I saw u guys today @abrepo."

🔥🔐NANA ABENA ❤️🌹💋 said:

"Sister Mimi please l want some please 🙏 🙏😭😭."

Mz💕 mimi💵🌹💕 said:

"Please how will I get some of the T-shirts sis Mimi"

Nhyira nka bofoa said:

"Beautiful Mimi."

iamsarfowaa8 said:

"I really love how the empire has made Patricia so comfortable 🥰."

Lil Win's ex-wife, Sweet Pat, engages in a lighthearted video call with his wife, Maame Serwaa. Image Credit: @original.kk87

Source: TikTok

Lil Win’s wife and ex-wife on video call

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win experienced a heartwarming moment as his current wife, Maame Serwaa, and his ex-wife, Sweet Pat, engaged in a friendly conversation during a video call.

The interaction happened on the same day Sweet Pat sat down with Poleeno Multimedia to promote her new single, Take Your Lover. Despite their shared history, the two women appeared to be on good terms.

Fans were amazed by their cordial relationship and took to the comments to commend Lil Win for fostering peace between them. Many applauded the maturity and mutual respect shown by both women.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh