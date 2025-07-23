Young American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, excited many of her fans when she announced and previewed her new song

The 2020 Best Young DJ of the Year winner did the dance challenge of the song titled Memory in the video

In the comment section, many people tlaked about joining the dance challenge, while others shared positive reviews of the song

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

American-based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has announced that she will be releasing a new song soon, as she previewed a snippet of it in the comment section.

DJ Switch shares a snippet of his new song, Memory. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch to drop a new song

The 2017 winner of TV's kids competition, Talented Kids, in the caption talked about the song dropping soon. However, she did not mention a date and time.

She stated that the song was titled Memory and encouraged her fans to participate in the official dance challenge, which she displayed in the video.

"NEW MUSIC dropping soon!! You ready?! The #MemoryChallenge starts NOW. Join and show me what you got! With @obeeyay 💚💚.

DJ Switch urged her fans and all music lovers to join in the Memory dance challenge. She encouraged them to tag her in their posts. This is to help her know which accounts have joined the challenge.

#MemoryChallenge tag me let’s goooooo!!

In the dance video, DJ Switch dressed casually. She wore a pair of knee-length baggy denim, which she paired with a matching shirt. The shirt was unbuttoned, showing the shirt top she was wearing underneath.

She completed her look by wearing sneakers. She rocked her natural hair, which was styled into a two-stem hairdo.

Reactions to DJ Switch's unreleased song

Fans were full of excitement and praise for DJ Switch's energy and performance. Some who commented on the song called it fire and expressed how the energy matched their expectations.

Others showed love and support from Ghana, while some joked about how hard it would be to follow the dance steps she displayed in the video, which is the official dance challenge for the song.

The reactions to DJ Switch's Instagram video are below:

obeeyay said:

"This is the energy I dreamed of when we made the track 🕺🏽."

kyeremehgodfred24 said:

"😍😍😍 Can't wait love from Ghana ❤️❤️❤️"

Lilimens Haven said:

"The Energy This is fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Obeeyay said:

"Yooo, ok. But how do I follow that?? 😭🕺🏽so good."

Lilimens Haven said:

"Hopping on this one fast🏃🏽‍♀️🔥🔥🔥👏🏽."

DJ Switch dances in the street. Image Credit: @parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

DJ Switch criticised over song transitions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian-American DJ, DJ Switch, sparked conversations online after posting a DJing video that left many unimpressed.

In the video shared on her social media page, DJ Switch attempted to mix two globally trending tracks by American artists Teddy Swims and Doechii. However, the transitions between the songs did not sit well with viewers, with many pointing out that the mix lacked smoothness and professional flow.

Several fans took to the comment section to suggest that she consider enrolling in a DJ school to sharpen her skills. Others, while supportive of her talent and growth, encouraged her to keep practising to meet international standards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh