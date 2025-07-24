Celebrated rapper Medikal won the hearts of many social media users he made his manager Kofi Jam's birthday special

In a heartwarming video trending on social media, the talented rapper handed money bundles to his manager, who was getting a haircut

Many people in the comment section talked about the gesture as they hailed Medikal for being a thoughtful person

Ghanaian rapper Medikal pulled out all the stops to celebrate his longtime manager, Kofi Jam, on his birthday, which fell on July 23, 2025, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Medikal gifts his manager, Kofi Jam, GH¢5k money bundles on his birthday and throws a party for him. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal celebrates his manager's birthday

Famous Ghanaian blogger GHKwaku screen-recorded the video from Medikal's Snapchat account and shared it as an Instagram Reel on his page.

The memorable moment captured highlights from the luxurious breakfast party held at Medikal’s plush mansion, which he used to share with his ex-wife and actress Fella Makafui and their daughter, Island Frimpong.

In the video, the rapper was seen dressed casually in all-black, wearing a diamond necklace with a giant round emblem as he stepped out of the main building holding six stacks of GH¢5 money bundles totalling GH¢30k.

"I dey go spoil there for the highest paid manager real quick. Birthday things," he said with excitement in te video.

Walking with another gentleman, Medikal told him to take his iPhone from him and capture the beautiful gift he was going to present to Kofi Jam.

The room erupted in cheers as the father of Island Frimpong stepped into a mini building outside the main building to meet Kofi Jam, who was getting a haircut.

Kofi Jam was clearly moved by the gift, as he accepted it with smiles and gratitude while hailing Medikal for making his birthday special.

Reactions as Medikal gifts Kofi Jam GH¢30k

Many people in the comment section discussed how Medikal and his close friend Shatta Wale, who is a dancehall musician, were fond of gifting people GH¢5 money bundles.

The reactions of social media users to Medikal gifting Kofi Jam are below:

i_willsaidit said:

"The 5 cedi notes dey finish for all avenues because of Shatta n Medikal 😂😂😂."

williamatom201198 said:

"30,000 GHC u wan take make noise siasem."

_i.hate.ig said:

"These guys really dey chop the 5, 5 cedis waaaa."

farcry99 said:

"Settings nkoaaaa!!!"

gyamfi8795 said:

"Them Dey print 5, 5 cedis for their house Anaaaa??"

paakofiappreku said:

"5 cedis nkoaaa, eiii,you den your boosu same."

governor1_ said:

"Medikal too of late you like settings o, cut and paste y3 wo d3 too much….. after switch nooor you vanish from your house reach barbershop."

Shatta Wale speaks about his friendship with Medikal. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @shattawalenima

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale speaks about Medikal's friendship

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale explained why rapper Medikal was his closest friend in the music industry.

According to him, their strong bond began in 2021 when they were both jailed. Since then, they have supported each other like brothers in both personal and professional life.

Shatta Wale said Medikal was loyal, trustworthy, and always had his back. He added that their friendship has also helped them make a lot of money through music and business. Even though some fans were not impressed by the money he mentioned, many admired the bond they share.

