Young, Famous & African star Fantana's mother Dorcas Affo-Toffey has been appointed as the deputy minister for transport

The member of the Jomoro constituency was among the four politicians who were appointed by President Mahama on July 3, 2025

Some social media users have congratulated Honourable Dorcas Affot-Toffey on her new appointment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the esteemed member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has received an exciting new appointment as the Deputy Minister for Transport.

On July 3, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama officially announced the final batch of Deputy Ministerial nominees, completing the formation of his ministerial team under the new administration.

Fantana's Mom Dorcas Affo-Toffey is Ghana's new Deputy Minister for Transport. Photo credit: @dorcasaffotoffey.

Source: Instagram

Dorcas Affo-Toffey gets a new appointment

Dorcas Affo-Toffey was among the distinguished Members of Parliament poised to leverage their expertise and regional representation in support of the President’s ambitious vision for economic recovery and inclusive development.

Her appointment was particularly significant, given her commitment to advancing infrastructure in Ghana, which is vital for fostering national progress.

YEN.com.gh has compiled new reactions below:

Gabriel Apeletey stated:

"Congratulations Honorable."

Nii Kwaku Kweimo-Ohe Ayahei I stated:

"Uncle Debrah's daughter has now been appointed as deputy minister."

NDC youth 4 JM stated:

"Congratulations."

Kojo Sams stated:

"Congratulations Madam MP."

Grace Tizaawe stated:

"Congratulations 🎊 madam 🎊."

Check out the photos below:

President Mahama appoints 3 other deputy ministers

Also featured in this new cabinet was Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, who has been designated as the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

His nomination was anticipated to strengthen Ghana’s diplomatic stance, particularly in nurturing relationships with both regional and continental partners, as the global landscape continues to evolve.

Furthermore, Hon. Mohammed A. Sukparu, the youthful MP for Sissala West, has been appointed as Deputy Minister for Communications. His selection reflects the administration's dedication to bridging the digital divide and enhancing access to technology across Ghana’s underserved communities, ensuring that all citizens can thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Lastly, academic and medical professional Hon. Prof. Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, the MP for Essikado-Ketan, has been named Deputy Minister for Health. Her extensive background in medicine will undoubtedly contribute to crucial health initiatives nationwide.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey rocks an African print outfit

Honourable Dorcas Affo-Toffey was recently spotted at the vetting of minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, where she turned heads in a stylish African print outfit.

During a light-hearted conversation with renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper, she graciously offered followers a 360-degree view of her chic, form-fitting attire.

Crowning her look was a fashionable short fringe bob and subtle makeup, accentuating her radiant smile for the cameras.

She adorned herself with exquisite gold earrings, a delicate necklace, and shimmering bracelets, complemented by elegant shoes that added a sophisticated touch to her ensemble.

The Instagram video is below:

Dorcas Affo-Toffey rocks a Kente outfit

In a different setting altogether, Dorcas Affo-Toffey made quite an impression at the 2025 presidential inauguration held at the iconic Black Star Square on January 7, 2025.

Dressed spectacularly in a luxurious lace gown, she captivated onlookers with a striking red design that elegantly showcased her silhouette.

The dress, combined with her glamorous gold earrings and matching necklace, ensured she stood out at this historic event, embodying the grace and poise that define her vibrant public persona.

Check out the photos below:

Dorcas Affo-Toffey jumps on a new challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Fantana's mother and the Jomoro MP, who jumped on a social media challenge in a video that her daughter posted on TikTok.

The MP, in a festive mood, danced while her daughter captured her joyous moments while riding in a Rolls-Royce.

Another video that Fantana posted showed the MP speeding on the highway in the Rolls-Royce.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh